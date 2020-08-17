Print Editions / August 16, 2020

Graphic Print Edition: August 17, 2020

By Graphic Staff

News:

Living on Campus During Fall 2020

Looking Back — A Year in Review with Gash

New Students Plug Into Pepperdine’s Virtual Culture

‘Out of Our Pattern Entirely’: The City of Malibu Adapts to LA County COVID-19 Guidelines

Pepper-dining in 2020-21: Sodexo is Back

Pepperdine Launches Virtual Spiritual Life Programs for Fall 2020

Pepp Students Share Experiences Testing Positive for COVID-19

Uncovering the Real Story Behind Being Black at Pepp, One Post at a Time

Life & Arts:

International Students Face Different Challenges Than US-Based Peers

New Pepperdine Feminist Club Hopes to Start Important Conversations

Review: Jonah Hill’s ‘Mid90s’ Combines Friendship and Skateboarding for the Ultimate Nostalgic Summer Movie

Life & Arts — Fresh Faces:

Fresh Faces: First-Year Aims to Cast a Spell on Young Readers

Fresh Faces: First-Year Continues the Pepperdine Family Legacy

Fresh Faces: First-Year Discusses How Sports Medicine and Faith Drew Her to Pepperdine

Fresh Faces: First-Year Hopes to Create Opportunities in East Africa

Fresh Faces: First-Year Sings His Happiness

Fresh Faces: First-Year Talks About His Musical Journey to Pepperdine as a Guitarist

Fresh Faces: Transfer Student Hopes to Direct Happiness into People’s Lives

Sports: 

Coronavirus Crippling NCAA with Fall Sports Shutdown and Program Cuts

Governing Bodies Decide New Normal for Sports

Pepp Athletics Forges Ahead Despite Fall Sports Postponement

Spring Sport Waves Return for Fifth and Sixth Years

Waves Swim and Dive Hires New Coach

Perspectives:

Opinion: Fall 2020 Is the Time to Be Intentional

Opinion: President Gash, Stop Claiming to be African American

Opinion: Seaver’s Unfair Tuition Raise Reveals a Disconnect Between Students and Administrators

Staff Editorial: The Fight for Racial Justice Cannot Stop at Performative Activism



 The Black Lives Matter protests are empowering many civilians to stand up to racial injustices even beyond police brutality....