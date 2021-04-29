Featured / Print Editions / April 29, 2021

Graphic Print Edition: 4-29-2021

By Graphic Staff

 

Life & Arts 

Fresh Faces: Artistic Student Hopes to Broaden Her Horizons at Pepp

Fresh Faces: Basketball Fan Dreams of Being a Corporate Lawyer for Nike

Fresh Faces: RISE Intern Delves Into the World of Politics

Student Teachers Persevere Through Virtual Instruction

Turn Up the Volume: Concerts Resume after COVID-19

Perspectives

Club Conversation: Gun Violence Is More Nuanced Than We Realize

Letter to the Editor: ‘Left Coast Racism:’ —An Open Letter to Pepperdine President Jim Gash

Opinion: Environmental Justice Must be Part of the Fight for Racial Equity

Opinion: Hold Biden Accountable for Transgressions In Syria

Opinion: It’s Time To Get Rid Of Humanities

Opinion: Pepperdine Should Put Protection of Health First and Mandate Vaccination of All On-Campus Staff and Students

Opinion: Self Expression Dies If Censorship Lives On

Opinion: The United States Needs to Trash Its Current Garbage System

Opinion: Unlink from the Toxic Side of LinkedIn

Petty Perspective: There is No Room for Mushrooms

 

News 

GOOD NEWS

Good News: Even in an Era of Division, The News Remains Good News

Good News: Evening Walks With Man’s Best Friend

Good News: Finding Appreciation in The Pandemic

Good News: Healed by Moonlight

Good News: Party On

Good News: Spending a Year Abroad in Rural Texas

Good News: Still More to Come

 

Connie Horton Helps Students RISE Above Adversities

COVID-19 Outbreak Update: Campus Cases Continue, Athletics Outbreak Ends

Introducing Jay Brewster — Pepp’s Next Provost

On the Outside: Students Share Frustrations With Pepperdine’s Partial Reopening

Pepperdine Model United Nations Named ‘Distinguished Delegation’ at National Conference

Students Commit to Pepperdine in a Virtual Environment

Students Elect New SGA Executive Board for 2022

Sports

Freshman Walks On to Basketball Team and Tiktok Fame

Men’s, Women’s Tennis Both Win WCC

Men’s Volley Reaches MPSF Championship, Earns NCAA Bid

Track Shines, Winter Runs Into Top-20

Women’s Volley Bows Out of Big Dance in Round of 32



Good News: Finding Appreciation in The Pandemic



Good News: Finding Appreciation in The Pandemic
 In my lifetime, there has never been a time where every individual in the world was impacted by an event. COVID-19 changed...