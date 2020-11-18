By the Numbers / Featured / Special Publications / November 18, 2020

PGM Special Edition: By the Numbers

By Graphic Staff

 

Table of Contents

Letter from the editor

News

Statistics tell Pepperdine’s story

Pepp’s 2019 tax information reveals top-ten highest paid administrators

How COVID-19 affects Pepperdine, California and the world

Malibu by the numbers

‘It’s a valuable experience’: Going abroad changes students’ lives

Pepperdine students discuss politics, the election

Financial aid opens doors

Pepperdine makes forward progress in accepting the LGBTQ+ community

Pepperdine’s invisible students — the ones the data neglects

Students feel safe on campus and in Malibu despite crime increases

‘Something people don’t think happens’: Students and staff speak about sexual assault

Racial diversity reveals Pepperdine’s history of ongoing racial conflict

Perspectives

Selflessness and empathy must overpower desensitization to bad news

COVID-19 numbers in America demonstrate a need for action

It’s time to rethink Pepperdine’s religious framework

Pepperdine is not an accurate reflection of the world

Pepperdine must take further action to promote diversity

Life & Arts

First-year students seek community while navigating online semester

The Pepper-‘fine’ mindset affects students’ mental health

Social media shapes Pepperdine influencers’ identities

Students engage with faith within Christian majority

Long-term relationships thrive at Pepperdine

Visual arts by the numbers

Interest in Greek life stays strong during COVID-19

Sports

Title IX and collegiate sports: Helpful or harmful?

Pepperdine Athletics: Waves stack up to larger SoCal schools

Division I teams at Pepperdine by participation

Pepperdine’s rankings among the WCC

College athletics win and lose big

What’s in a stat?: Quite a lot, actually

 

The Graphic at a glance

 



Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Letter from the Editor | By The Numbers



Pepperdine Graphic




Leave a Reply




More Story
Letter from the Editor | By The Numbers
 I chose to attend Pepperdine because it felt like home, and when I think of Pepperdine, I think of the Graphic. Both have...