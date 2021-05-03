Featured Articles

Spring 2021 issue of Currents magazine

Letter from the editor

A journey from ruin to resilience: The Malibu community reflects on Woolsey

When forgiveness shocks the world

Avenue of acceptance: How mental health and faith intertwine

Life after death, whatever that means

More than a wish your heart makes: Dreams and their significance

Healing comes in waves: the grieving process and honoring the lives of loved one

Bridging the gap between climate migration and Christianity

Finding spiritual rest in an anxious world

Clinging to hope: How students overcome disappointment

The fallacy of falling in love

Defining the undefinable

Individual Stories of Love and Faith:

“What Makes You Feel Close to God?” Video

“Strength” Video

Read the full magazine on Issuu!

