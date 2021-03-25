Featured / Print Editions / March 25, 2021

Graphic Print Edition: 3-25-2021

By Graphic Staff

Entrepreneurial Student Saeed Djalilov Creates a Media Startup During COVID-19

Film Review: Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ Shows Originality, Modernity

Fresh Faces: Musician Finds Her Sound

Fresh Faces: Service-Driven Student Shares Her Journey To Pepperdine

Fresh Faces: Transfer Student Brings Her Heart for Service to Pepperdine

Q&A: Senior Spotlight — Kimberly Brooking

Theater Student Calls For Better Asian American Representation in Media

Letter to the Editor: Saying Goodbye to the Shanghai Program

Opinion: Junior Transfers Are Losing the True Pepperdine Experience in Zoom University

Opinion: Motivate Meaningful Change through Meatless Mondays

Opinion: Pepperdine First-Years Deserve the Right to Cook

Opinion: SWAB and SGA Use Campus Life Fee To Push Racial Division

Petty Perspective: We All Need To Clean up Our Act

Staff Editorial: The Graphic Stands With the Asian American Pacific Islander Community Against Hate

Staff Editorial: Women Should Not Have To Walk Alone

Adjunct Professors Remain Vital Part of Seaver College

Despite Delayed Spring Recruitment, IFC Organizations Report Satisfaction

Dimmer Lights, Better Sky: Pepperdine Continues Role in Dark Sky Project

Good News: A Month of Firsts

Students Manage Working During COVID-19

Tourists Replace Student Population in Malibu

“You have to understand how finance works”: Wave Pool Advocates for Financial Literacy

No. 2 BYU Takes Doubleheader vs. No. 5 Pepp Men’s Volley

W. Soccer Drops Overtime Classic to Santa Clara

Waves Sweep Concordia, fall to top ranked USC



