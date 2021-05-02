Currents / Featured / Spring 2021: Beauty From Ashes / May 2, 2021

Currents Magazine Spring 2021: Beauty From Ashes

By Graphic Staff

Table of Contents

Letter from the Editor | Currents Spring 2021

Visualizer: Where do you Draw Your Strength From?

Clinging to Hope: How Students Overcome Disappointment

More Than a Wish Your Heart Makes: Dreams & Their Significance

Chalk by D’Artagnon Fulton

Only in a Memory by Sam Nolan

Defining the Undefinable

Callie Mechelke Uses Music to Convey Emotion and Connect With Others

“God is a Healer”: Kim Yeung Finds Deeper Identity in Christ after Tennis Injury

A Journey from Ruin to Resilience: The Malibu Community Reflects on Woolsey

Nature Leads the Way

From Subway to the ER: Brandon Gille Goes on a Painfully Unique First Date

Hailey Serrano Uses TikTok to Spread Love and Share her Faith

Visualizer: What Makes you Feel Close to God?

Healing Comes in Waves: The Grieving Process and Honoring the Lives of Loved Ones

Jewish Mourning Rituals Emphasize the Meaning of Life

Alexa Rydell Accepts Jesus in a Hammock

Nicholas Olson Finds Peace in His Romantic Relationship

Finding Spiritual Rest in an Anxious World

Sydney Griffith & Brandon Rudolph: A Love Between Best Friends

The Fallacy of Falling In Love

Avenue of Acceptance: How Mental Health and Faith Intertwine

Bridging the Gap Between Climate Migration and Christianity

“Marry the Man Behind the Vacuum Cleaner”: A Generational Love Story

Life After Death, Whatever That Means

The Eternal Race Within by Mia Zendejas

Fields of Frost 

When Forgiveness Shocks the World

Madison Menefee Owns Her Faith

Withstanding the Test of Time: Alaina Trofler Wants a Love that Lasts

 



Letter from the Editor | Currents Spring 2021



 Beauty from ashes, mourning turned to joy, the burden of heaviness transformed into a garment of praise. These are the promises...