Table of Contents
Editor’s Note
Woolsey Fire Art Exhibition at City Hall Unites and Strengthens the City of Malibu
A Year into Alaina’s Voice with Father and Co-Founder Arik Housley
Coming Back from Abroad
A Senior’s Side of the Story
First Responders Honored for One-Year Anniversary of Malibu Tragedies at W. Soccer Game
Students Respond to Memorial Events
Seven-Eighths: A Year without Alaina
Alaina: One-Eighth of Us (originally published Nov. 25, 2018)
Rebuilding Malibu: City Pushes Reconstruction Efforts After Woolsey Destroys 488 Homes
Between the Lines: Navigating Trauma and Grief as a Borderline Shooting Survivor and Suitemate of Alaina Housley
From Embers to Emerald
Thousand Oaks Continues to Recover from Nov. 7 Tragedy
From the President’s Shoes: AKB Reflects on Borderline and Woolsey
Pepperdine’s New Reality — Trauma Revisited
The 54th Florentine: Florence IP Program honors Alaina Housley
If a Pie Could Speak: An Account of the 72 Hours from Borderline to Woolsey
Dawn Megli: Bringing Peace Through Writing
Pepperdine Students Answer “What gave you hope?”
Woolsey Scars Show Ecological Recovery, Even As Fire Frequency Rises
Pepperdine Pushes Past its Paralyzing Past
