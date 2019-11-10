Table of Contents

Editor’s Note

Woolsey Fire Art Exhibition at City Hall Unites and Strengthens the City of Malibu

A Year into Alaina’s Voice with Father and Co-Founder Arik Housley

Coming Back from Abroad

A Senior’s Side of the Story

First Responders Honored for One-Year Anniversary of Malibu Tragedies at W. Soccer Game

Students Respond to Memorial Events

Seven-Eighths: A Year without Alaina

Alaina: One-Eighth of Us (originally published Nov. 25, 2018)

Rebuilding Malibu: City Pushes Reconstruction Efforts After Woolsey Destroys 488 Homes

Between the Lines: Navigating Trauma and Grief as a Borderline Shooting Survivor and Suitemate of Alaina Housley

From Embers to Emerald

Thousand Oaks Continues to Recover from Nov. 7 Tragedy

From the President’s Shoes: AKB Reflects on Borderline and Woolsey

Pepperdine’s New Reality — Trauma Revisited

The 54th Florentine: Florence IP Program honors Alaina Housley

If a Pie Could Speak: An Account of the 72 Hours from Borderline to Woolsey

Dawn Megli: Bringing Peace Through Writing

Pepperdine Students Answer “What gave you hope?”

Woolsey Scars Show Ecological Recovery, Even As Fire Frequency Rises

Pepperdine Pushes Past its Paralyzing Past