Spring 2021 Special Edition: If It Bleeds

Letter from the editors

News

Former Graphic journalists reflect on controversial reporting

The news; Hurting instead of helping?

Pepperdine students wrestle with news bias

History of the Graphic stresses responsibility of student journalists to the community

Perspectives

Opinion: ‘If it bleeds, it leads’ — the modern implications of an outdated phrase

Opinion: The Graphic must take responsibility for educating its readers

Opinion: How to consume media in the age of misinformation and disinformation

Life & Arts

Pepperdine community voices opinions about today’s news media and PGM

What does it mean to be part of the visuals team?

‘Underneath the fluff’: The importance of entertainment journalism

Sports

College athletes learn to embrace public status

Toeing the line: Perspective of a student-athlete and student journalist

Read the full edition on Issuu!

