Featured / If It Bleeds / Special Publications / May 9, 2021

PGM Special Edition: If It Bleeds

By Graphic Staff

Table of Contents:

Letter From the Editors | If It Bleeds

News

The News Cycle: More Than Meets the Eye

Former Graphic Journalists Reflect On Controversial Reporting

Pepperdine Students Approach News Bias

The News: Hurting Instead of Helping?

The Double-Edged Sword: Social Media as a News Source

History of the Graphic Stresses Responsibility of Student Journalists to the Community

News Junkies Describe What Keeps Them Hooked

Perspectives 

Opinion: ‘If It Bleeds, It Leads’ — The Modern Implications of an Outdated Phrase

Opinion: Throughout the Decades Reporters Remain Steadfast

Opinion: The Graphic Must Take Responsibility For Educating Its Readers

Opinion: How to Consume Media in the Age of Misinformation and Disinformation

Life & Arts

What Does It Mean to Be a Part Of The Visual Teams?

‘Underneath the Fluff’: The Importance of Entertainment Journalism

An Overview of the Pepperdine Graphic Media Staff

Pepperdine Community Voices Opinions About Today’s News Media and PGM

Sports 

Sports Journalism Evolves in the Age of Social Media

College Athletes Learn to Embrace Public Status

Toeing the Line: Perspective of a Student-Athlete and Student Journalist

 



Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Letter From the Editors | If It Bleeds



Pepperdine Graphic




Leave a Reply




More Story
Letter From the Editors | If It Bleeds
 Photo Illustration by Ali Levens Dedicating so much of ourselves to the news at a time when it is distrusted more than...