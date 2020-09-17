Print Editions / September 17, 2020

Graphic Print Edition: 9-17-2020

By Graphic Staff

 

Life & Arts:

Film Review: ‘Almost Famous’ Still Rocks 20 Years Later

First-year Performs Her Way to Pepperdine

Fresh Faces: First-Year Hopes to Play Tennis at Pepperdine

Fresh Faces: Transfer Pursues Real Estate Interest at Pepperdine

Review: Katy Perry’s New Debut Album Will Make Listeners ‘Smile’

Students Adjust to Living on Campus During an Online Semester

News:

COVID-19 Alters Student and Alumni Career Plans

Pepperdine Finalizes Academic Calendar

Pepperdine Works Toward a New Fitness Center

Pepp Plans for In-Person Graduation Ceremonies for May 2021

Pepp Professors Face Continuous Evaluation

Pepp Track and Field Athlete Tests Positive for COVID-19

Professors Plan to Utilize Proctor System for Fall 2020 Exams

SGA Welcomes New Executive Board

Perspectives:

Opinion: Continue Appreciating Icons That are POC

Opinion: Demand Universally Accessible Mental Health Care for All

Opinion: Pepperdine Must Place More Emphasis on Cultural Clubs

Opinion: The Pandemic Can Stunt Students’ Growth

Staff Editorial: IP Needs a Stronger COVID-19 Response

The ‘Bu Yorker: NARCISSUS SYNDROME (2020 EDITION)

Sports:

Baby Waves: Two Players Ready to Contribute to Top-Ranked Teams

Opinion: Sports Desk Picks Week 2

Pushing Forward Racial and Social Justice in Professional Sports

Where Are They Now?: Quincy McAfee Takes a Road Trip

Zaar Continues Success Despite Obstacles



Pepperdine Graphic




