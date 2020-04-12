Currents / Featured / Spring 2020: Everyday Feminism / April 12, 2020

Currents Magazine Spring 2020: Everyday Feminism

By Currents Staff

 

You can also access the full issue here: https://issuu.com/pgm-pepperdinegraphicmedia/docs/finalpagesonline

Table of Contents

Letter from the Editor 

Defining Feminism

Olivia Robinson: Learning from Literature

Feminism in the United States: A Storied History

If It Isn’t Intersectional, It Isn’t Feminism

Cyndia Clegg: Breaking Barriers on Campus

Unapologetically Her: Defying Expectations of Motherhood

Elizabeth Chung: Leading with Love

The Other Side: Can Men Be Feminists?

Connie Horton: Rising up in a Room Full of Men

And That’s on Period.

Brandon Easley: Striking out Sexism

Beyond the Catcall: Women Share Personal Experiences

Feminism Speaks Fashion

Who Runs the Abortion Debate? Girls.

He Said, She Said

Sara Young Jackson: Igniting Change for Women in Leadership

“Why Isn’t My Voice Valued in the Church I Love?”

Feminism in the Digital Age

A Snapshot of the Wage Gap

Unsung Heroes Around the World

Syndey Sauter: Women Supporting Women

Students Share Perspectives on Gender Inequality


