September 23, 2020

Graphic Print Edition: 9-24-2020

By Graphic Staff

 

Life & Arts:

Fresh Faces: First-Year Follows Teaching Passion to Pepperdine

Fresh Faces: First-Year Plans to Take on the Business World

Fresh Faces: Transfer Follows Physician Assistant Dream

Q&A: Senior Spotlight — Amanda Cooper

Review: ‘New Girl’ Motivates Viewers To Make the Most Out of Life

Zoom Affects Students’ Study Habits

 

Perspectives:

Opinion: Pause the Partying Until After the Pandemic

Opinion: Remote Working is the Future

Opinion: Take Down Monuments to Racism

Staff Editorial: Students and SGA Should Work In Symphony

 

News:

Greek Life Navigates Online Recruitment

IP Director Update: Travis Hill-Weber Navigates His First Year in Buenos Aires

Student Employees Adapt to Online Jobs

Waves Reflect on #WorkingFromHome as Virtual Interns

 

Sports: 

Baby Waves: Two Freshmen with Big-Time Bloodlines

Opinion: Sports Desk Picks NFL Week 3

Pepperdine Athletics Continues Battle Against COVID-19

Pepp Senior Drives in Famed 24 Hours of Le Mans Endurance Race

Theegala Wraps Pepperdine Career, Starts Fast on PGA Tour



Pepperdine Graphic




