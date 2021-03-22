Featured Articles

Click here to share your story with the Graphic

Staff Editorial: The Graphic stands with the Asian American Pacific Islander community against hate

VIDEO: Asian Americans grapple with increasing incidents of hate and racism from COVID-19

‘Racism against Asian Americans has never gone away’: A pandemic seen in racial terms

Opinion: Reclaim ALM — Asian Lives Matter

Diverse Voices Within the Asian American and Pacific Islander Community:

Theatre students calls for better Asian American representation in media

Opinion: @blackatpepperdine shows that racial identity can become an obstacle for equality

Abroad in South Korea series: Exploring the relationship between my American and South Korean heritage

Students reflect on the use of racial microaggressions on campus

A thousand little cuts

Hung Le: An abundant life

From uniform to university

English divides, but love conquers

A is for Asian, and S is for stereotype

Celebrating and Respecting Asian American and Pacific Islander Cultures:

Opinion: Fetishization of Korean culture: What K-pop fails to reveal

Film Review: ‘The Farewell’ explores the Chinese American identity

Chinese Spring Gala celebrates the coming of Chinese New Year

Chinese acrobatic troupe transports Smothers to ancient China

‘Tayo Nang Pumeri Let’s Worship’ rocks the Weisman

‘Ethnic’ food is not a trend

Students celebrate Hawaiian culture with Hawai’i Club’s 18th annual Lu’au

Asian food: Dishing out the honesty

Ads:

Google Form: [Let us know your questions]

____________________________________

The Pixel is Pepperdine Graphic Media’s weekly newsletter that highlights our top stories and breaks down what you need to know. Sign up to receive the Pixel in your inbox: https://forms.gle/AxrcdD4aonNrGyBH9