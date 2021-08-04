Featured / Print Editions / April 7, 2021

Graphic Print Edition: 4-8-2021

By Graphic Staff

 

Life & Arts

Album Review: Lana Del Rey’s Honesty Emerges in Latest Album, ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’

Film Review: ‘Tom & Jerry’ Fails to Capture What Made A Classic Cartoon Great

Fresh Faces: Debate Team Member Brings her Passion for Politics to Malibu

Fresh Faces: SGA Senator Shares Importance of Diversity With the Pepperdine Community

Fresh Faces: Songwriter Dreams of Entering Music Marketing Industry

Pepperdine Theatre Prepares for Virtual Performances of ‘As You Like It’

Q&A: Senior Spotlight — Annie Vander Mey

Perspectives 

Letter to the Editor: Engage in Civil Discourse on Systemic Racism

Petty Perspective: The Artistic License of Plates

News

Commencement Plans Remain Uncertain

Fine Arts Students Return to Campus

Good News: My Heart Will Speak as the Music Plays

Open a Book, Reopen a Library: Libraries on Pepperdine’s Malibu Campus Reopen

Pepperdine Cross Country/Track Athletes Describe Misconduct of Former Coach

Pepperdine Hunts for a New Provost

Pepperdine Parents Express Opinions on the Partial Reopening

Sports 

Pepperdine Baseball and Men’s Volleyball Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Pepperdine Leads Way in WCC With Eight Ranked Teams

Soccer Scores Early, Often in 7-0 Senior Day Victory

Superfans show deep connection with Pepperdine Men’s Basketball



Pepperdine Graphic




