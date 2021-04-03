Print Editions / March 3, 2021

Graphic Print Edition: 3-4-2021

By Graphic Staff

 

Life and Arts 

Film Review: ‘The Minimalists: Less is Now’ Ironically Lacks in Many Aspects

Fresh Faces: Pianist Dreams of Inspiring Appreciation for Classical Music

Fresh Faces: Social Student Hopes to Foster Her Love of Community at Pepperdine

Fresh Faces: STEM Student Aims to Become a Leader in Society

Pepperdine Graduate Student Publishes Book,’The Bird From the Kingdom of Heaven’ in Iran

Pepperdine Tattoos: The Reality of Being Inked and In Love

Perspectives 

Opinion: @blackatpepperdine Shows That Racial Identity Can Become An Obstacle For Equality

Opinion: Sia’s Movie, ‘Music,’ Is Not Music To Anybody’s Ears

Staff Editorial: Now That Campus Is Reopening, Let’s Keep It That Way

News 

Good News: The Dirt Pile Is Waiting for You

Housing and Residence Life Changes Its Application for the 2021-2022 Academic Year

Pepperdine Introduces New Chief Diversity Officer and Assistant Vice President for Community Belonging

Polar Vortex Impacts Pepperdine Students

Remote Learning Forces Students to Adjust Academic Arrangements

Ricky Eldridge Is Pepperdine’s Newest Director for the Center for Sustainability

Students Step Up in Healthcare Industry During Pandemic

Sports 

LMU Hands Pepperdine Basketball Third Straight Loss

Pepperdine Basketball bids farewell to Seniors

Trevor Hinkel Completes Rehab, Earns No. 1 Role

W. Tennis Sweeps No. 13 Cowgirls 4-0

Waves Swept by No. 9 UCSB



Pepperdine Graphic




