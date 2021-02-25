Featured / Print Editions / February 25, 2021

Graphic Print Edition: 2-25-2021

Life and Arts 

Black Student Association Plans for the Spring Semester

Film Review: ‘Hidden Figures’ Tells an Important but Over-Simplified Story

Pepperdine Alumna Olivia Robinson’s App Helps Users Support Black-Owned Businesses

Perspectives 

Opinion: Beyond the Trend — Advocate for Black People in Daily Life

Opinion: Pepperdine Should Provide Equal Opportunities to Students with Foreign Academic Backgrounds

Opinion: Pepperdine’s International Programs Need More Mental Health Resources

Opinion: Reclaim ALM — Asian Lives Matter

Opinion: Students Deserve Active Advocacy

Staff Editorial: Broadcast Black Culture, Black History and Black Lives

The Storming of Capitol Hill Exposes the Hypocrisy in American Politics

News 

Good News: Finding Joy in the Simple Things

More Students Migrate to Malibu Despite Ongoing Virtual Format

Pepperdine Welcomes Students Back To Campus

President Gash Reflects on Recently Renovated Brock House

Social Media Distributes Information and Reactions Regarding Partial Campus Reopening

Student Government Association’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council Expands To Amplify Student Voices

The Pepperdine Volunteer Center Focuses on Education

Sports 

New beach volleyball courts on Pepperdine’s Campus

Pepperdine Baseball Battles, Falls in Opening Series to CBU

W. Volleyball Sweeps BYU At Home in 3, First Time in a Decade

Water Polo caps off an undefeated weekend in dominating fashion



Campus Reopening Bursts Athletics Bubble



 The view from the track at Tari Frahm Rokus Field overlooks the Pacific Ocean on Pepperdine University's campus Feb. 24. As the University...