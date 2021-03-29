Newsletters / Spring 2021 / March 29, 2021

The Pixel: March 29, 2021

By Emily Shaw

Featured Articles

Click here to share your story with the Graphic

News:

Students manage working during COVID-19

Good News: A month of firsts

Dimmer lights, better sky: Pepperdine continues role in Dark Sky project

Life and Arts:

Fresh Faces

  • Megan Elias: Service-driven student shares her journey to Pepperdine
  • Jackie Ferrari: Musician finds her sound
  • Alex Ianni: Transfer student brings her heart for service to Pepperdine

Creative senior helps promote sustainability through her jewelry business

Perspectives:

Staff Editorial: Women should not have to walk alone

Petty Perspective: We all need to clean up our act

Letter to the Editor: Saying goodbye to the Shanghai program

Sports:

  1. Soccer drops overtime classic to Santa Clara

Waves sweep Concordia, fall to top ranked USC

Podcasts: The Graph [APPLE] & [SPOTIFY]

GNews: 

Career Chat

Weekend Watch

Ads:

Google Form: [Let us know your questions]

Emily Shaw




 Senior Jade Armstrong smiles in Malibu in September 2019. Armstrong said she moved back to Malibu for her last semester of college...