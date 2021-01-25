Newsletters / January 26, 2021

The Pixel: January 25, 2021

By Emily Shaw

Featured Articles

 

January Update:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/presidents-speaker-series-kicks-off-with-cornel-west-and-robert-george/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-international-programs-staff-work-to-keep-ip-alive/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/spring-enrollment-stays-consistent-despite-semester-starting-online/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/spending-a-pepper-dime-how-covid-19-impacted-pepperdines-financials/ 

 

Fall 2020 Highlights:

News:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/international-programs-preps-chateau-for-future-lausanne-participants/

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepp-sophomore-wants-to-paddle-through-the-sea-of-music/

 

Life & Arts:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/alumnus-hopes-to-inspire-lgbtq-acceptance-through-entertainment-industry/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/students-navigate-the-college-skincare-journey/

 

Perspective:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/opinion-the-world-needs-to-respond-to-the-earths-fire-alarms/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/opinion-take-down-monuments-to-racism/

 

Sports:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/theegala-wraps-pepperdine-career-starts-fast-on-pga-tour/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/where-are-they-now-dave-wieczorek-runs-his-own-career/

 

Special Edition:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/title-ix-and-collegiate-sports-helpful-or-harmful/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/students-engage-with-their-faith-in-the-context-of-a-christian-majority/

 

Podcasts:

The Graph: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4qEcSEhs6LzdH7nbyBiWwm?si=TWNBu2S6RXKBNlpdgLaEWg 

The Melanated Muckraker: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7rC7BsQxEkoltY4wCEvaZF?si=vF_IIJ_RRomaOCzcwHwWKw 

SportsWaves: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4GyJouYcD3CkCbszihpI96?si=N3imfrjJSU-UOfxJF8hNRg 

 

GNews:

https://youtu.be/pwii_6LX8fA 

____________________________________

