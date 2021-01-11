Featured Articles

January Update:

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/spring-2021-to-begin-online-administration-hopeful-for-reopening-later-in-the-semester/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-community-reflects-on-potential-uses-of-zoom-post-pandemic/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/full-stem-ahead-stem-majors-prepare-for-the-future/

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/opinion-sports-desk-picks-super-wild-card-weekend/

Fall 2020 Highlights:

News:

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-community-remembers-borderline-and-woolsey-on-the-second-anniversary/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/school-of-public-policy-dean-shares-petition-against-far-left-indoctrinating-curriculum/

Life & Arts:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/greek-organizations-reevaluate-what-it-means-to-be-a-member-of-greek-life-in-2020/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/international-students-face-different-challenges-than-us-based-peers/

Perspective:

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/opinion-make-america-respectable-again/

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/opinion-discard-the-deceptions-about-the-developing-world/

Sports:

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/womens-soccer-reloads-for-2021/

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/spring-sport-waves-return-for-fifth-and-sixth-years/

Current’s Magazine:

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepp-students-and-faculty-work-to-destigmatize-support-groups/

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/how-diversity-shapes-human-interaction/

Podcasts:

The Graph: https://open.spotify.com/show/3RkoYaz04QOR9JNcyOLpJW

The Melanated Muckraker: https://open.spotify.com/show/3DbEeBqub6uRzhgCBGCJpS?si=PntHrGS1Qg-N29tEvB4iDg

SportsWaves: https://open.spotify.com/show/4R6rDHrEVGPtetfN8EJA6h

GNews:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2u3aXH2EqSU&feature=youtu.be

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEWGMkLOawE&feature=youtu.be

____________________________________

The Pixel is Pepperdine Graphic Media’s weekly newsletter that highlights our top stories and breaks down what you need to know. Sign up to receive the Pixel in your inbox: https://forms.gle/AxrcdD4aonNrGyBH9