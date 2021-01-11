Newsletters / January 26, 2021

The Pixel: January 11, 2021

By Emily Shaw

Featured Articles

January Update:

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/spring-2021-to-begin-online-administration-hopeful-for-reopening-later-in-the-semester/ 

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-community-reflects-on-potential-uses-of-zoom-post-pandemic/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/full-stem-ahead-stem-majors-prepare-for-the-future/

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/opinion-sports-desk-picks-super-wild-card-weekend/

 

Fall 2020 Highlights:

News:

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-community-remembers-borderline-and-woolsey-on-the-second-anniversary/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/school-of-public-policy-dean-shares-petition-against-far-left-indoctrinating-curriculum/

 

Life & Arts:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/greek-organizations-reevaluate-what-it-means-to-be-a-member-of-greek-life-in-2020/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/international-students-face-different-challenges-than-us-based-peers/

 

Perspective:

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/opinion-make-america-respectable-again/

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/opinion-discard-the-deceptions-about-the-developing-world/

 

Sports:

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/womens-soccer-reloads-for-2021/

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/spring-sport-waves-return-for-fifth-and-sixth-years/

 

Current’s Magazine:

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepp-students-and-faculty-work-to-destigmatize-support-groups/

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/how-diversity-shapes-human-interaction/

 

Podcasts:

The Graph: https://open.spotify.com/show/3RkoYaz04QOR9JNcyOLpJW 

The Melanated Muckraker: https://open.spotify.com/show/3DbEeBqub6uRzhgCBGCJpS?si=PntHrGS1Qg-N29tEvB4iDg 

SportsWaves: https://open.spotify.com/show/4R6rDHrEVGPtetfN8EJA6h 

 

GNews:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2u3aXH2EqSU&feature=youtu.be

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEWGMkLOawE&feature=youtu.be

____________________________________

The Pixel is Pepperdine Graphic Media’s weekly newsletter that highlights our top stories and breaks down what you need to know. Sign up to receive the Pixel in your inbox: https://forms.gle/AxrcdD4aonNrGyBH9



Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Edwards, Men's Basketball Handle Portland in WCC Home Opener
Next Post
The Pixel: January 25, 2021



Emily Shaw




Leave a Reply




More Story
Edwards, Men's Basketball Handle Portland in WCC Home Opener
 Junior center Victor Ohia Obioha swings from the rim after a victorious dunk in the first half versus the University of Portland...