Print Editions / August 27, 2020

Graphic Print Edition: August 27, 2020

By Graphic Staff

News:

Campus Life Fee Moves Virtual: Where Your Money is Going

New Sustainability Major Coming Soon

Pepperdine, Malibu Prepare for Fire Season

Pepp Sophomore Wants To Paddle Through the Sea of Music

Pepp Updates Student Code of Conduct for Title IX and COVID-19

Zoom Fatigue Hits Students After Week 1

Life & Arts:

2020 Mic Check with the Music Industry

Navigating Fashion in the Age of COVID

Q&A: Senior Spotlight — Brandon Oddo

Q&A Senior Spotlight — Jared Maguire

The Motivational Project Helps Pepperdine Students and Alumni Catch the Wave of Success

Fresh Faces:

Fresh Faces: First-Year Hopes to Promote a Loving Christian Environment

Fresh Faces: Transfer Sophomore Dreams to Dance In Flight

Fresh Faces: Transfer Veteran Wants to Help People in a New Way

Sports:

Coach Ward’s Success Runs Deep

Summer Training Looks Vastly Different for Team Sports

Teams Scramble to Practice Despite Fall Sports Postponement

Perspectives:

Opinion: Pandemic Postpones WCC Along With Student-Athletes’ Careers

Opinion: Pepperdine Needs to Modernize its Christian Values

Opinion: Try Switching it Up

Staff Editorial: Positivity Is Key Through Tough Times In An Online Semester



Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Pepperdine Golfers Respond in Tournament After Dream Season Cut Short



Pepperdine Graphic




Leave a Reply




More Story
Pepperdine Golfers Respond in Tournament After Dream Season Cut Short
 Pepperdine senior Joey Vrzich celebrates his victory at the 109th California Amateur Championship at Torrey Pines Golf Club...