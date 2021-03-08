Newsletters / Spring 2021 / March 9, 2021

The Pixel: March 8, 2021

By Emily Shaw

Featured Articles

News:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-introduces-new-chief-diversity-officer-and-assistant-vice-president-for-community-belonging/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/students-step-up-in-healthcare-industry-during-pandemic/ 

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/polar-vortex-impacts-pepperdine-students/

Life & Arts:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepp-prof-profile-communication-professor-diana-martnez-says-teaching-at-pepperdine-is-her-dream-job/ 

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-graduate-student-publishes-bookthe-bird-from-the-kingdom-of-heaven-in-iran/ 

Fresh Faces:

Smayana Kurapti: Biology student makes the move from Thousand Oaks to Malibu

Jacob Piccuito: Sports fan works toward his MBA and athletic career goals

Devin Cooke: STEM student aims to become a leader in society

Makayla Harris: Pianist dreams of inspiring appreciation for classical music

Ashley Abaya: Social student hopes to foster her love of community at Pepperdine

Perspectives:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/staff-editorial-now-that-campus-is-reopening-lets-keep-it-that-way/ 

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/opinion-racial-reconciliation-needs-to-be-a-priority-in-christian-church/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/opinion-the-equality-act-establishes-equity-for-the-lgbtq-community/ 

Sports:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/trevor-hinkel-completes-rehab-earns-no-1-role/ 

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-basketball-bids-farewell-to-seniors/ 

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/w-tennis-sweeps-no-13-cowgirls-4-0/ 

GNews:

Weekend Watch: https://youtu.be/8LGzetHtFks 

Emily Shaw




