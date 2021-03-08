Featured Articles

News:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-introduces-new-chief-diversity-officer-and-assistant-vice-president-for-community-belonging/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/students-step-up-in-healthcare-industry-during-pandemic/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/polar-vortex-impacts-pepperdine-students/

Life & Arts:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepp-prof-profile-communication-professor-diana-martnez-says-teaching-at-pepperdine-is-her-dream-job/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-graduate-student-publishes-bookthe-bird-from-the-kingdom-of-heaven-in-iran/

Fresh Faces:

Smayana Kurapti: Biology student makes the move from Thousand Oaks to Malibu

Jacob Piccuito: Sports fan works toward his MBA and athletic career goals

Devin Cooke: STEM student aims to become a leader in society

Makayla Harris: Pianist dreams of inspiring appreciation for classical music

Ashley Abaya: Social student hopes to foster her love of community at Pepperdine

Perspectives:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/staff-editorial-now-that-campus-is-reopening-lets-keep-it-that-way/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/opinion-racial-reconciliation-needs-to-be-a-priority-in-christian-church/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/opinion-the-equality-act-establishes-equity-for-the-lgbtq-community/

Sports:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/trevor-hinkel-completes-rehab-earns-no-1-role/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-basketball-bids-farewell-to-seniors/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/w-tennis-sweeps-no-13-cowgirls-4-0/

GNews:

Weekend Watch: https://youtu.be/8LGzetHtFks

Latest Editions

Ads:

Google Form: [Let us know your questions]

____________________________________

The Pixel is Pepperdine Graphic Media’s weekly newsletter that highlights our top stories and breaks down what you need to know. Sign up to receive the Pixel in your inbox: https://forms.gle/AxrcdD4aonNrGyBH9