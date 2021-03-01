Newsletters / Spring 2021 / March 3, 2021

The Pixel: March 1, 2021

By Emily Shaw

Featured Articles

News:

https://media.giphy.com/media/PoqVqmClbFtGvqK7cH/giphy.gif 

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-welcomes-students-back-to-campus/ 

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/student-government-associations-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-council-expands-to-amplify-student-voices/ 

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/campus-reopening-bursts-athletics-bubble/ 

Life & Arts:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-alum-olivia-robinsons-app-helps-users-support-black-owned-businesses/ 

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-tattoos-the-reality-of-being-inked-and-in-love/ 

Perspectives:

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/opinion-reclaim-alm-asian-lives-matter/ 

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/staff-editorial-broadcast-black-culture-black-history-and-black-lives/ 

Sports:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/water-polo-caps-off-an-undefeated-weekend-in-dominating-fashion/ 

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/w-volleyball-sweeps-byu-at-home-in-3-first-time-in-a-decade/  

Podcasts:

The Graph:

The Melanated Muckraker

GNews:

https://youtu.be/7A1oAEtNlQ8 

Rundown: https://youtu.be/oBWtF4eEDoE 

Weekend Watch: https://youtu.be/QL4r_NMcfb0 

Latest Editions

Ad:

https://www.ucu.org/Join/About-Us/University-Communities/Pepperdine-University?utm_campaign=Pepperdine+Graphic+Website+02/21&utm_medium=bitly&utm_source=Pepperdine+Graphic 

Google Form: [Let us know your questions]

____________________________________

The Pixel is Pepperdine Graphic Media’s weekly newsletter that highlights our top stories and breaks down what you need to know. Sign up to receive the Pixel in your inbox: https://forms.gle/AxrcdD4aonNrGyBH9



Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Pepperdine Introduces New Chief Diversity Officer and Assistant Vice President for Community Belonging



Emily Shaw




Leave a Reply




More Story
Pepperdine Introduces New Chief Diversity Officer and Assistant Vice President for Community Belonging
 President Jim Gash introduced J. Goosby Smith as Pepperdine's first Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President for Community...