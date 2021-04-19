Newsletters / Spring 2021 / April 21, 2021

The Pixel: April 19, 2021

By Emily Shaw

Featured Articles

News:

HRL rehouses students following COVID-19 outbreaks on campus

Students consider the future of convocation

Pepperdine students chase faith and community through hometown congregations

Life and Arts:

Fresh Faces: Meet First-Year and Transfer Students

‘Yes and’: LA improv groups continue performing during COVID-19

Perspectives:

Staff Editorial: The University needs to practice transparent communication 

Opinion: Students of color need to prioritize mental health in light of racial trauma

Petty Perspective: Acknowledge the cultural significance of the DTR bench

Sports:

Women’s volley primed for NCAA Tournament run

Waves win back-to-back conference matches

GNews: 

Career Chat: Matt Deseno 

Weekend Watch: Conner Aggers

Latest Editions:

Google Form: [Let us know your questions]

Ads:

Dance in Flight

Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

University Credit Union

