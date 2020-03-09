Print Editions / September 3, 2020

Graphic Print Edition: 9-3-2020

By Graphic Staff

Life & Arts:

Pepperdine’s Theatre Department Perseveres Through a Season on Computer Screens

Film Review: ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ Emphasizes Importance of Communication

Fresh Faces:

Fresh Faces: First-Year Prepares to Dive into Life as a Student-Athlete

Fresh Faces: First-year Plans to Follow His Parents’ Footsteps

Fresh Faces: First-Year Dedicates her Life to her Community

Fresh Faces: First-year Baseball Star Brandon Llewellyn Dreams Big

Perspectives:

Staff Editorial: Students and Professors Need to Consider Zoom University Conduct

Opinion: Don’t Feel the Pressures of Figuring Out Your Life’s Purpose So Young

Opinion: We See You, White Pepperdine Theater

Opinion: Online Classes Are Not So Bad — The Alternative Is Much Grimmer

Opinion: Discard the Deceptions About the ‘Developing’ World

News:

Pepp Aims to Make Remote Learning More Accessible

Students Find Community Living in Malibu Area

Provost Rick Marrs Shares Plans to Return To Teaching

Students Stay Connected on Social Media

‘The Biggest Story We Tell in Our Lives’: Journalism Alumni Remain Dedicated to Covering News for Their Communities

Sports:

Where Are They Now?: Stacy Davis Balling Across the Globe

Baby Waves: Some Freshmen Stuck at Home

Baby Waves: Incoming Freshmen Prepare for Next Chapter

Ross Returns for a Senior Season



Pepperdine Graphic




