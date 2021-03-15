Newsletters / Spring 2021 / March 17, 2021

The Pixel: March 15, 2021

By Emily Shaw

Featured Articles

News:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-closes-shanghai-program-alum-react/ 

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/seaver-admissions-goes-test-optional-through-2023/ 

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/malibu-city-council-holds-follow-up-special-meeting-on-homelessness/ 

Life & Arts:

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdines-women-in-music-singer-songwriters-speak-out-on-their-musical-journeys/ 

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/the-power-of-positivity-sophomore-abby-gearhart-emphasizes-self-love-in-loungewear-company/ 

Perspectives:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/staff-editorial-pepperdine-remember-your-non-malibu-students/ 

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/opinion-the-tampon-tax-can-benefit-women/ 

Sports:

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/mens-basketball-ends-in-overtime-to-end-season/ 

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-womens-basketball-season-ends-in-las-vegas/ 

“The Graph” Podcast: [APPLE] & [SPOTIFY]

GNews:

The Rundown: https://youtu.be/dFRkOQHKlfo 

Career Chat: https://youtu.be/j8V521RDzg0 

Weekend Watch: https://youtu.be/ogXe9ZCMrUg 

Latest Editions

Ads:

Google Form: [Let us know your questions]

____________________________________

The Pixel is Pepperdine Graphic Media’s weekly newsletter that highlights our top stories and breaks down what you need to know. Sign up to receive the Pixel in your inbox: https://forms.gle/AxrcdD4aonNrGyBH9



Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Pepperdine Plans To Open Indoor, In-Person Classes Starting April 6
Next Post
California Churches Begin To Open in the Wake of Supreme Court Ruling



Emily Shaw




Leave a Reply




More Story
Pepperdine Plans To Open Indoor, In-Person Classes Starting April 6
 Pepperdine's Malibu campus above Upper Dorm Row in August 2020. Pepperdine plans to open for in-person classes at a limited...