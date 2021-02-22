Featured Articles

News:

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-preps-to-reopen-with-new-la-county-guidelines/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-graduate-professor-announces-campaign-for-california-governor/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/more-students-migrate-to-malibu-despite-ongoing-virtual-format/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-lays-off-convocation-staff-before-start-of-spring-semester/

Life & Arts:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/turning-coal-into-diamonds-how-senior-eve-gay-started-a-jewelry-business-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/online-resources-remain-available-remotely-for-pepperdine-students/

Perspectives:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/the-divided-states-of-america-having-civil-political-discourse-in-2021/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/the-storming-of-capitol-hill-exposes-the-hypocrisy-in-american-politics/

Sports:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/womens-basketball-snaps-losing-streak-with-rivalry-win/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/no-4-w-tennis-finishes-fourth-at-indoor-national-championships/

GNews:

https://youtu.be/nrWakF8pqvs

https://youtu.be/i0oV8MhMp8I

https://youtu.be/9DlNWlnHLKk

[Let us know your questions]

Have your work featured in Currents Magazine: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScOfF6hc4wqwo8PkGTen_MIsOtMY-YWgYGuHw8VY22NexI7qg/viewform

Ads:

https://seaver.pepperdine.edu/communication/undergraduate/conflict-management/

https://www.wciu.edu/transformational-urban-leadership

____________________________________

The Pixel is Pepperdine Graphic Media’s weekly newsletter that highlights our top stories and breaks down what you need to know. Sign up to receive the Pixel in your inbox: https://forms.gle/AxrcdD4aonNrGyBH9