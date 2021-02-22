Newsletters / Spring 2021 / February 22, 2021

The Pixel: February 22, 2021

By Emily Shaw

 

Featured Articles

News:

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-preps-to-reopen-with-new-la-county-guidelines/ 

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-graduate-professor-announces-campaign-for-california-governor/ 

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/more-students-migrate-to-malibu-despite-ongoing-virtual-format/ 

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-lays-off-convocation-staff-before-start-of-spring-semester/ 

Life & Arts:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/turning-coal-into-diamonds-how-senior-eve-gay-started-a-jewelry-business-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/ 

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/online-resources-remain-available-remotely-for-pepperdine-students/ 

Perspectives:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/the-divided-states-of-america-having-civil-political-discourse-in-2021/ 

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/the-storming-of-capitol-hill-exposes-the-hypocrisy-in-american-politics/ 

Sports:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/womens-basketball-snaps-losing-streak-with-rivalry-win/ 

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/no-4-w-tennis-finishes-fourth-at-indoor-national-championships/ 

GNews:

https://youtu.be/nrWakF8pqvs 

https://youtu.be/i0oV8MhMp8I

https://youtu.be/9DlNWlnHLKk 

[Let us know your questions]

Have your work featured in Currents Magazine: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScOfF6hc4wqwo8PkGTen_MIsOtMY-YWgYGuHw8VY22NexI7qg/viewform 

Ads:

https://seaver.pepperdine.edu/communication/undergraduate/conflict-management/ 

https://www.wciu.edu/transformational-urban-leadership

____________________________________

The Pixel is Pepperdine Graphic Media’s weekly newsletter that highlights our top stories and breaks down what you need to know. Sign up to receive the Pixel in your inbox: https://forms.gle/AxrcdD4aonNrGyBH9



Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Film Review: 'Hidden Figures' Tells an Important but Over-Simplified Story



Emily Shaw




Leave a Reply




More Story
Film Review: 'Hidden Figures' Tells an Important but Over-Simplified Story
 The "Hidden Figures" film poster depicts Janelle Monáe, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer portraying their respective...