Newsletters / Spring 2021 / April 6, 2021

The Pixel: April 5, 2021

By Emily Shaw

Featured Articles

News:

Pepperdine Cross Country/Track athletes describe misconduct of former coach

Women faculty face exacerbated economic challenges during COVID-19

HRL prepares for a fully reopened fall 

Life and Arts:

Fresh Faces

  • RJ Wicks: SGA senator shares importance of diversity with the Pepperdine community
  • Terra Hernandez: Debate team member brings her passion for politics to Malibu

Senior Spotlights

Perspectives:

Staff Editorial: We must grapple with gun violence

Opinion: Unlearn history to combat racism

Opinion: Online learning — what’s worked and what hasn’t

Sports:

Pepperdine Men’s Basketball shines in CBI Championship

Men’s Volleyball beats GCU in back-to-back-to-back weekend

Podcasts: The Melanated Muckraker [SOUNDCLOUD] & [SPOTIFY]

GNews: There’s No April Fool-ing You 

Latest Editions:

Google Form: [Let us know your questions]

Ads:

University Credit Union

Seaver Career Center: Spring Career Expo

