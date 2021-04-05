Featured Articles

News:

Pepperdine Cross Country/Track athletes describe misconduct of former coach

Women faculty face exacerbated economic challenges during COVID-19

HRL prepares for a fully reopened fall

Life and Arts:

Fresh Faces

RJ Wicks : SGA senator shares importance of diversity with the Pepperdine community

Terra Hernandez : Debate team member brings her passion for politics to Malibu

Senior Spotlights

Perspectives:

Staff Editorial: We must grapple with gun violence

Opinion: Unlearn history to combat racism

Opinion: Online learning — what’s worked and what hasn’t

Sports:

Pepperdine Men’s Basketball shines in CBI Championship

Men’s Volleyball beats GCU in back-to-back-to-back weekend

Podcasts: The Melanated Muckraker [SOUNDCLOUD] & [SPOTIFY]

GNews: There’s No April Fool-ing You

Latest Editions:

Google Form: [Let us know your questions]

Ads:

University Credit Union

Seaver Career Center: Spring Career Expo

____________________________________

The Pixel is Pepperdine Graphic Media’s weekly newsletter that highlights our top stories and breaks down what you need to know. Sign up to receive the Pixel in your inbox: https://forms.gle/AxrcdD4aonNrGyBH9