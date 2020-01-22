Listen and subscribe to our podcast from your mobile device:

To welcome in a new semester, we begin our first episode of the decade by introducing our listeners to the new news team.

Photos by Milan Loiacono

In This Week’s Episode:

Lindsey Sullivan | News Assistant Editor – Read her story from the episode: Pepperdine Celebrates the life of Michael Zakian.

Vernie Covarrubias | News Assistant – Read her story from the episode: Engaged Students Fulfill “Ring by Spring” Cliche

Emily Shaw | News Assistant – Read her story from the episode: Pepperdine Comes Together to Honor the Rev. King’s Legacy and Life Through Service

Julie Lee | Staff Writer – Read her story from the episode: SGA Plans for Spring Semester

Kyle McCabe | News Assistant Editor – Read his story from the episode: SGA Held Impeachment Trial in Fall of 2019

Not in today’s episode: Brianna Willis | Staff Writer/Social Media – Read her past stories here.