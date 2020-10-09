Print Editions / September 10, 2020

Graphic Print Edition: 9-10-2020

By Graphic Staff

Life & Arts:

Film Review: Tom Hanks Tells a Convoy Ship’s Breathtaking Story in ‘Greyhound’

Small Businesses Power Through the Pandemic

Pepperdine’s Theatre Department Perseveres Through a Season on Computer Screens

Fresh Faces:

Fresh Faces: First-year Ready to Make Waves in the Los Angeles Music and Art Scene

Fresh Faces: Transfer Finds Her Voice at Pepperdine

First-year Baseball Star Brandon Llewellyn Dreams Big

Perspectives:

Staff Editorial: Hey Pepperdine, Communication is More than Social Media Posts

Opinion: Work With Professors While in Zoom Classes

Opinion: Our Democracy is Rigged

The ‘Bu Yorker: THE DUE DATE SHUFFLE

News:

Jumpstart Works in New Virtual Format

Pepperdine Erects ‘Waves of Flags’ Memorial on Alumni

Potential Changes Coming to Seaver General Education Requirements

Professors and Social Event Coordinators Fight for Student Attention

Seaver Faculty Stands Alongside Black Students with #ScholarStrike and a Night of Listening

SGA Candidates Open up About What Matters To Them

Sports:

Chase d’Arnaud Leaves Diamond to Finish Degree

Opinion: PGM Sports Desk Picks NFL Week 1

Sport and Activity Clubs Remain Active in Malibu and Beyond

Where Are They Now?: Kelley Larsen Eyes the Olympics



Pepperdine Graphic




 From left: Sports Editor Karl Winter, Sports Assistant Editor Paxton Ritchey, Staff Writer Kyle McCabe, Photo Editor Ali Levens,...