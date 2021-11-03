Print Editions / March 11, 2021

Graphic Print Edition: 3-11-2021

By Graphic Staff

 

Life and Arts 

Fresh Faces: Biology Student Makes the Move From Thousand Oaks To Malibu

Fresh Faces: Business-Driven Student Pursues Dreams of Working in the Fashion Industry

Fresh Faces: Sports Fan Works Toward His MBA and Athletic Career Goals

Pepp DECA Club Wants to Prepare Students for the Working World

Pepperdine’s Women in Music: Singer/Songwriters Speak Out on Their Musical Journeys

Pepp Prof Profile: Communication Professor Diana Martínez Says Teaching at Pepperdine Is Her ‘Dream Job’

Perspectives 

Fetishization of Korean Culture: What K-pop Fails to Reveal

Opinion: Keep Campus COVID-19 Free

Opinion: Racial Reconciliation Needs to be a Priority in Christian Church

Opinion: The ‘Tampon Tax’ Can Benefit Women

Staff Editorial: Pepperdine, Remember Your Non-Malibu Students

News 

Give2Pepp Restrategizes for 2021, Finds New Avenues for Student Giving

Good News: Rain, Rain, Come and Stay

Pepperdine Closes Shanghai, Program Alum React

Seaver Admissions Goes Test-Optional Through 2023

Sodexo to Remain Food Provider Through 2021-22 School Year

Sports 

Anderson’s Goal Sinks San Francisco

Men’s Basketball Ends In Overtime to End Season

Pepperdine Women’s Basketball Season Ends In Las Vegas

W. Volley Beats Zags Twice, Improves to 9-1 in WCC Play



Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Pepperdine Closes Shanghai, Program Alum React



Pepperdine Graphic




Leave a Reply




More Story
Pepperdine Closes Shanghai, Program Alum React
 The city of Shanghai sparkles in the night. Pepperdine closed its Shanghai program March 10. Photo courtesy of Jiyao Li Pepperdine...