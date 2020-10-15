Print Editions / October 14, 2020

Graphic Print Edition: 10-15-2020

By Graphic Staff

Life & Arts

Abroad in South Korea: Experiencing the Second Wave in Seoul

Art Department Creates Ways to Connect with and View Art

Greek Organizations Reevaluate What It Means To Be a Member of Greek Life in 2020

With the Right Resources, Pepperdine Students will RISE with Resilience

Perspectives

Staff Editorial: Unplug and Unwind However You Are Able

The ‘Bu Yorker: HALFWAY THROUGH

Opinion: Make America Respectable Again

Opinion: Proctortrack Invades Students’ Privacy

News

Career Center Continues Helping Students Despite Economic Uncertainty

Faculty and Staff Find Silver Linings Amid Loss and Isolation During COVID-19

IP Director Update: Daniel Daugherty Power Walks Through the Pandemic in Heidelberg

IP Director Update: Heather Pardee Welcomes a New Member of the Family in London

Pepperdine Enforces COVID-19 Protocols During Remote Instruction

School of Public Policy Dean Shares Petition Against ‘Far Left Indoctrinating’ Curriculum

Sports

Men’s Golf Dominates Opening Event

Opinion: Sports Desk Picks NFL Week 6

Where Are They Now?: Dave Wieczorek Runs His Own Career

Women’s Tennis Team Returns After Long Hiatus



Opinion: Sports Desk Picks NFL Week 6



