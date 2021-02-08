Newsletters / Spring 2021 / February 8, 2021

The Pixel: February 8, 2021

By Emily Shaw

 

Featured Articles

 

News:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/la-shonda-coleman-promoted-to-university-title-ix-coordinator/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/clubs-and-organizations-fund-events-with-the-reduced-campus-life-fee/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-community-reacts-to-covid-19-vaccine-news-students-and-faculty-share-vaccine-experiences/ 

 

Sports:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/mens-basketball-rallies-stuns-byu/

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/womens-volleyball-sweeps-doubleheader-in-first-matches-since-2019/ 

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/no-1-gonzaga-visits-firestone-trounces-waves/ 

 

GNews:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jV8sUmm7za0&feature=youtu.be 

 

Fresh Faces:

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/fresh-faces-first-year-pursues-medicine-in-hopes-of-healing-others/

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/fresh-faces-sophomore-transfer-hopes-to-venture-in-business/

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/fresh-faces-first-year-hopes-to-strengthen-mental-and-emotional-health-in-peoples-lives/ 

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/fresh-faces-first-year-aspires-to-break-into-the-film-industry/ 

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/fresh-faces-first-year-prepares-to-dive-into-life-as-a-student-athlete/ 

[Let us know your questions]

 

The Pixel is Pepperdine Graphic Media's weekly newsletter that highlights our top stories and breaks down what you need to know.



Emily Shaw




