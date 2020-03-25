Art by Madeline Duvall

Pepperdine Graphic Media’s class of 2020 has had the pleasure of covering the Pepperdine community for the past four years. From freedom wall debates to the iconic Waves Weekend — from the tragic events of the Borderline Shooting and Woolsey Fire to the COVID-19 pandemic today — we have loved covering this community throughout the ups and downs.

Through our roles as reporters, writers, editors, designers, artists and photographers, we have been able to experience Pepperdine in intimate and unexpected ways. For our final farewell, we leave our readers with personal stories, advice and a heavy-hearted goodbye. Although our time at Pepperdine has come to an end, the relationships we built are here to stay.

“One of my favorite things about Pepperdine is the close-knit community formed between students, faculty and staff members. I have also loved being able to study abroad multiple times and being a part of so many different student activities and organizations on campus such as Greek life, PGM and PAC, to name a few.

“I wish I would have made more time to have fun during my last year at Pepperdine. I think students tend to take on more responsibilities as they get older, such as leadership roles, internships and work opportunities, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t still have fun! I wish I would have had more time to spend with friends and filled my time doing things that made me happy rather than overworking myself at times. Additionally, take advantage of all the resources you have now before it’s all gone!” —Gianni Cocchella, Pixel and Senior Edition Editor

“Be intentional and make every day at Pepperdine count. It wasn’t until I stopped to catch my breath and realized I was entering my senior year that I understood how much I had been putting off doing, thinking I had more time than I did. Say yes to more opportunities, try new foods, talk to the person sitting alone in the Caf. No matter what, it’ll make a great story someday.” —Madeleine Carr, Managing Editor

“First, Hanlon’s razor: always attribute unexpected behavior from others to stupidity rather than malice. Second, choose to sleep at night over working; you’ll actually be able to do more productive work in the long run. And finally, remember to be a student of life — read real books about what interests you on your own time, not just your textbooks for class.” —James Moore, News Editor

“Prioritize people. It’s easy to get preoccupied with the immediacy of deadlines when you think you can hang out with people whenever, but my sweetest memories from these last four years all revolve around times I chose to invest in the friends and mentors around me. You leave the school with a diploma, but also with deep relationships that will carry you through the uncertainties, joys and struggles of post-grad.” —Milan Loiacono, Photo Editor

“Try to be deliberate when you do things. Whether it’s hanging out with your friends or doing homework, actively choose to be doing that activity. It’ll help you get the most out of what you’re doing and really live in the moment. When you’re worried, pause and reflect — will it matter in a week? Just take life in small steps, and feel free to try new things. This is the perfect time to explore yourself and the world around you — take advantage of it.” —Quinn, Special Edition Editor

“Don’t use the trays at the Caf. The two poles that are by the chapel gate can be removed if you need to drive onto Lower Dorm Row (which we call LDR). We call Nature’s Edge “Nedge” and Celebration Chapel “Celly Chap.” If you stand in front of the Miller volleyball courts and yell, an echo goes through Seaside and around.

“When you have an excess of meal points, share with the upperclassmen, and one day, the favor will be returned to you. Freely ye have received, freely ye shall give. Go to Jordan if you want your life changed. Walk around barefoot when it’s warm outside. Don’t study too much for GEs; they’re not worth it. Take a nap on Alumni Park.

“You can try to walk to the beach, but it’s better to drive. If you think someone is cool or if you admire a professor, ask them to get coffee. Take the surfing class. Always be on the lookout for free Chick-fil-A. I hope you make it to Sawtelle — Daikokuya’s spicy miso ramen, Volcano’s honey jasmine milk tea with mixed boba and Sushistop’s baked salmon roll are my personal favorites.

“If you are ever bored, drive onto campus through the poles next to the TAC; you’ll really feel alive. Swim in the ocean — it’s always going to be freezing, so just accept the numbing. The food, adventures and memories would be worth nothing if not for the people that I got to experience it all with. Not everyone’s going to be your best friend, but that’s a good thing, because that would be exhausting. Find your people. Love them. Let them love you, challenge you, bring out the best in you and remind you that life is as good as you make it.” —Allison Lee, Currents Assistant Editor

“Trust that you will find your way. Not being in control of circumstances can be hard, and not knowing what you want out of life can be even harder. Pepperdine is a great place to grow into yourself, meet people and go wherever the tide brings you. Once you do find what you love, run after it full force. Just know the path will not always be linear. You can count on unexpected things to pop up and ruin your plans. But if we always knew what was coming, life wouldn’t be half as fun.” —Vernie Covarrubias, News Assistant

“Don’t be afraid to take risks and put yourself out of your comfort zone. It is amazing what opportunities you will discover that you would never have been able to otherwise!” —Caitlin Roark, Art Assistant Editor

“It’s hard to say goodbye to a place that holds so many memories — a place that made you a better person. Never did I expect to be so changed during my time at Pepperdine. It’s funny because even from day one of NSO, I noticed how fast time was flying — and as year one turned into year four, it only seemed to go faster.

“As for advice for college, don’t become so focused on the small details that you lose the bigger picture. But also remember that the small moments are everything. Spend time with friends. Overcommit as much as you can. Give a million to 100% of the things you do. And love everyone. Because not only are these the years that will shape your career — these are the years that will shape you.” —Savannah Welch, Life and Arts Editor

“I am incredibly grateful to have studied next to the ocean for the past four years. Go there! Take time to learn about the Malibu and Pepperdine community and integrate yourself into it where you feel best. This is the time to be adventurous, explore your curiosities, break a couple of rules and make some mistakes. Give yourself grace; I know I still need to from time to time. For all the lessons, thank you, Malibu; thank you, Pepperdine; and thank you, Pepperdine Graphic Media!” —Channa Steinmetz, Executive Editor

“Don’t take the time you have at Pepperdine for granted. If there’s anything we can learn from having this semester cut short or from the uncertainty the coronavirus has brought into our lives right now, it’s that we are not guaranteed anything. Go enjoy the beauty of Malibu, explore different parts of Los Angeles, go out to dinner, invest in your relationships. Don’t feel bad about prioritizing these things over school; it’ll be these experiences and the people you do them with that you’ll remember for the rest of your life, not the grade you got on some random humanities test. Make time to do things you love, but also to love yourself. There is beauty in figuring out who you are and cultivating your talents, so trust yourself and live your best life.” —Kayiu Wong, Digital Editor

“College is the time to try everything and be perfectly OK admitting that you have no idea what you’re doing. My advice is to never stop trying until you’ve found that one thing makes you so passionate, you never want to stop talking about it. And once you’ve found it, do everything you can to make a career out of it. Passion motivates unlike any other and can cause hours of grueling work to feel like seconds. At the same time, it is too easy at Pepperdine to spread yourself too thin. Remember: time to relax and time with loved ones is just as valuable (if not more) than that paper you have to write. So work hard, find your passion, but also have fun and don’t be afraid to pause.” —Natalie Rulon, Creative Director

