Pepperdine Women’s Basketball signed guard Malia Bambrick out of Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, CA, the University announced on Thursday, April 12.

“Malia Bambrick is a signee that we are very excited about,” Pepperdine Head Coach DeLisha Milton-Jones said in the release. “She will bring a very special skillset to our program. She’s a phenomenal shooter with range and is a fierce competitor. Her relentlessness toward her athletics and academics will put this program in a position for greatness for many years to come.”

Listed at 6-feet, Bambrick averaged 15 points per game during her senior season and led Alemany to the second round of the 2018 CIF Basketball Championships. She also played AAU for the Cal Stars Valley Elite and was selected to the End of the Oregon Trail All-Tournament Team.

Bambrick had previously committed to Cal State Bakersfield, but decommitted in late March to sign with the Waves.

The Waves also signed guard Deezha Battle from Cochise College in Douglas, AZ.

It’s been a great 2 years playing at the JUCO level, but now I’m finally going D1 It wasn’t easy, but it was worth it… I’ll be playing at Pepperdine University in the beautiful Malibu, California #WavesUp #JUCOProduct pic.twitter.com/5ISq9SJxAk — DB (@_Babyy_Dee) April 18, 2018

In 29 games for the Apaches, the 5’6 guard averaged 9.6 points per game on 42 percent shooting (35.3 from three) as a sophomore. She also averaged 3.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Prior to Cochise College, Battle played basketball and softball at Volcano Vista High School in Albuquerque, NM, graduating in 2016. In her senior season, she averaged 15.0 points, 3.1 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game in 30 appearances.

The two guards join three players signed during the fall in twin guards Jayda and Jayla Ruffus-Milner out of Harvard-Westlake High School in Studio City, CA and center Skye Lindsay from Mountain View High School in Orem, UT.

