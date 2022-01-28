‘I Felt Disposable’ — Student Affairs Layoffs Impact Operations, Trust and Community at Pepp

Pepperdine’s mission statement affirms students are “strengthened for lives of purpose, service and leadership.” The 2030 strategic plan draft echoes this: “Service is a core value of the University, and Pepperdine affirms that knowledge calls, ultimately, for a life of service.”

Thompson joined the PVC in 2011. During his time at Pepperdine, Thompson said he strove for the PVC to be a “social justice lab” — a place where students could engage with service in a hands-on manner.

“It’s not a one opportunity thing,” Thompson said. “It’s a chance to experiment and connect and realize your place in an overall vision for justice in the world.”

Thompson added Rivero to his staff in 2013, fresh out of his undergraduate program at the University of California, Irvine. In 2018, Rivero became assistant director amid a turbulent time for Pepperdine and Thompson.

“I transitioned in 2018 to assistant director about the time of Woolsey, Borderline and when Peter was diagnosed with brain cancer,” Rivero said. “I was, during that time, the interim assistant director, kind of the acting director while he was on medical leave.”

[From left to right] Former PVC Administrative Coordinator Courtney Smyth, Jumpstart Site Manager Savanna Davenport, former PVC Assistant Director Anthony Rivero, former PVC Director Peter Thompson and Jumpstart Program Manager Stacey Rouse pose for a photo April, 19 2019. Student Affairs eliminated Thompson and Rivero’s positions May 2021, but Smyth, Davenport and Rouse continue to work at Pepperdine. Photo courtesy of Mackenzie Mazen

Thompson and Rivero oversaw a variety of projects, but there were two specific branches to the department — Jumpstart, and everything else.

Jumpstart is an AmeriCorps program that places college students in preschool classrooms to help prepare kids for kindergarten.

Pepperdine’s Jumpstart program began in the early 2000s. Associate Dean for Student Affairs Brad Dudley and Seaver Associate Dean Kindy DeLong — then both in different roles — wrote the program proposal in fall 2001 and the program launched May 2002, Dudley said. Since then, the program has employed hundreds of students and is one of the largest chapters in the U.S.

“Everything else” includes the PVC’s staples — Step Forward Day, Project Serve, blood drives, helping with academic service-learning and creating an annual service-learning workshop.

Thompson and Rivero were the two full-time PVC staff in 2020 before Pepperdine went remote. Stacy Rouse and Savanna Davenport oversaw the Jumpstart side as program and site manager, respectively.

Thompson had a similar experience to Peterson when he was laid off — a strange sequence of events leading to a mysterious calendar event that disrupted his afternoon. At first, he said he tried to reassure himself, “Service is part of the mission — it’s the brand of Pepperdine.”

When he got the call, however, Thompson was convinced it was just him getting laid off. Instead, he learned the entire department would be dissolved and Rivero’s position was eliminated.

“That was the biggest hit,” Thompson said.

Rivero got the same treatment: A 10 a.m. calendar notification of a 2 p.m. meeting scheduled that same day. But he noticed his Jumpstart coworkers had a different 2 p.m. call, talking to Student Employment supervisors instead of Human Resources.

Thompson and Rivero said they received neutral answers from supervisors on why they were being let go, they heard references to budget and strategy. Thompson said he believes that as the director and assistant director, they took the PVC in “a direction the new administration didn’t want service to go in,” which prompted the layoffs.

In the following few weeks, Thompson and Rivero had little to do but meet with the Hub and hand over their work.

“We were still employed, getting paid by the University [but] not expected to work,” Thompson said. “It was very clear that it was not a thought-out process and no one knew what they wanted from me.”

To Thompson and Rivero, it seemed that the Hub for Spiritual Life staff were caught off-guard in the transition as well.

“I had meetings where the Hub would ask me questions, kind of just general questions, because they told me they had no vision for what service would look like,” Rivero said “They gave all of my file access to the new staff, and they currently use it.”

In a June 11 email to the Graphic, Horton wrote that service “remains core to Pepperdine’s identity” and is a “mission-critical priority for the University.”

Thompson said several of the programs and changes to the PVC he’s seeing are changes he advocated for, like elevating service toward the President’s Office.

Rivero echoed his sentiments — he worked on proposals to cut the PVC’s budget and create more sustainable programs, which he said Student Affairs rejected.

“I also created a majority of the systems Jumpstart and the Hub’s service model still use today, whether it’s the partner relationships, organization of resources, structure of trainings,” Rivero said. “I shifted the training programs so that we both have in-person and remote opportunities for students.”

The Seaver Dean’s office and the Hub for Spiritual Life took over service-learning, according to a June 7 email to Seaver faculty and staff.

“Our efforts to detail support for community-based learning are also in their preliminary stages, but they will be ready for the start of the new academic year,” Seaver Dean Michael Feltner wrote in the June 7 email.

Service-learning was a growing pillar of the Seaver experience, Thompson said. Prior to COVID-19, the program had 82-courses taught across the college. Thompson’s goal was to have a service-learning direction within academic divisions to match students’ degree paths. The student would then engage the community within a capstone course, creating real-world impact locally.

When the PVC closed in May, Jumpstart stayed mostly intact, operating as it did before, Rouse wrote in a Nov. 10 email to the Graphic.

“While it is not identical to before, how things have changed are minimal in the bigger picture of the reorganization,” Rouse wrote.

Davenport, current Jumpstart site manager, did not respond to emailed questions.

In the transition, Jumpstart did not add staff positions, but some supervisors in Student Employment received additional compensation to recognize the added responsibilities of Jumpstart, Horton wrote in a Nov. 15 email to the Graphic.

Student Employment has always been a primary partner of Jumpstart, Dudley said, due to the financing of the program, paperwork and background checks that Jumpstart requires. All Jumpstart student leaders receive payment through Federal Work-Study or a Pepperdine work study program.

The Pepperdine Volunteer Center’s webpage is still active on Pepperdine’s website and its Gmail account is still active.

The University has not communicated that the Hub for Spiritual Life has held responsibility for the PVC’s programs since May; the only announcement came from the since-deleted PVC social media account.

“I also think that this happened at a very intentional and specific time as the campus was still closed so the renovations and the reopening of the Light House and the Hub distracted from the fact that the PVC no longer exists,” Rivero said. “I think that that has maybe taken the attention away from the people that have been still reaching out to the names on the website.”

One term of Rivero’s employment was a tuition aid percentage for his enrollment at Pepperdine for his Master of Arts at Seaver. When he was laid off, he had to fight to keep his financial aid to finish graduate classes.

Thompson received a special offer — a one-year contract at Pepperdine starting Aug. 1 as a Jumpstart employee that allowed him to remain in his on-campus housing.

Thompson worked for Jumpstart for about a month, he said, after his Director position ended July 31. He decided to stop working with Pepperdine entirely in September.

“We already thought about when would be a good time for my family to move forward and we didn’t have to overthink that part,” Thompson said. “Once I’m not living on campus, too, there’s like nothing left.”

Thompson accepted a position in the Institute for Human Development at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, as a grant writer and director of program development. Thompson moved his family to Missouri in mid-November, cutting his last physical tie to the University.

Rivero is finishing his grad program and once he’s done, so is his time at Pepperdine. He said this experience revealed to him that Pepperdine created norms for who should or shouldn’t work at Pepperdine, and it’s clear that wasn’t him.

As the only non-Church of Christ employee who is a person of color at the PVC — and the only one not offered continued employment of any kind, he said — Rivero said he believes these factors weighed in his layoff.

“The experience that I have, the identity that I bring, and the connection I have to the work, regardless of how well I knew it, and how well we did it — because I think a lot of our measurables were successful — I felt disposable because I fell out of that Student Affairs Pepperdine mold,” Rivero said.