2021-2022 Athletic Season: Bouncing Back

Pepperdine volleyball players celebrate their win in the first set against Lewis in Firestone Fieldhouse on Jan. 28. The Waves collected a 3-0 sweep in this match after a crushing first loss of the season. Photo by Mary Elisabeth

The Pepperdine community exchanged their blue light glasses for spirit wear as the return to in-person classes brought about the return of athletic events — complete with spectators.

While the 2021-22 year has not been wholly smooth sailing — with canceled events at the beginning of the spring semester and several heart-wrenching losses — the Waves showed their skill, drive and connection with one another game after game, practice after practice.

To commemorate these moments, the Pepperdine Graphic’s photo and sports teams created a collection of the best sports photos of the year, so join the Graphic in its walk down memory lane, one game at a time.

Freshman guard Ally Stedman (white jersey) fights for the ball in the game against Saint Mary’s on Jan. 31 at Firestone Fieldhouse, where Stedman scored six points. The Waves secured the win in overtime, thanks to redshirt junior forward Becky Obinma’s career-high performance and block in the last nine seconds. Photo by Audrey Hartono

Junior left-hander Nathan Diamond pitches against Pacific on March 27, contributing to the Waves’ three-game sweep at Eddy D. Field Stadium. The game marked Diamond’s second win of the season, and despite a rough start to Sunday’s game, Diamond would pitch a shutout in 3.2 innings. Photo by Mary Elisabeth

Freshman guard Mike Mitchell Jr. faces off with a USF player on Jan. 22 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves lost this game, but Mitchell and freshman center Carson Basham hit double digits scoring — Basham’s first game hitting double digits in his college career. Photo by Gabrielle Salgado

Freshman guard Houston Mallette looks for an opening against Santa Clara on Feb. 24 in Firestone Fieldhouse. Despite the loss, the Waves took a moment to celebrate their seniors in the last home game of the season. Photo by Ryan Bough

The game against No. 14 Arizona marked Men’s Tennis’ first home win of the season on Jan. 23. The Waves won this game 5-2 after securing the point in four of the six singles matches. Photo by Audrey Hartono

Pepperdine Men’s Volleyball team rejoices after scoring against BYU in Firestone Fieldhouse on March 26. The team split the series, with the Cougars winning Friday night, and the Waves bouncing back to win in three sets on Saturday. Photo by Ella Coates.

John Palmer, Climbing Club president scales a bluff at Malibu Creek State Park in the fall 2021 semester. Climbing club works to make climbing more accessible for Pepperdine students, and to teach safe practice for those who do climb. Photo by Sammie Wuensche

Freshman forward-center Aladji Gassama dunks the ball causing the crowd to go wild during Blue and Orange Madness Dunk Off in Firestone Fieldhouse on Oct. 9. This event kicked-off the season for Men’s and Women’s Basketball. Photo by Denver Patterson



Women’s Soccer rushes the net as senior defender/forward Trinity Watson takes a penalty kick against Portland on Oct. 2 at the Tari Frahm Rokus Field. The Waves’ win brought their record to 11-1-0, their best start in program history. Photo by Brandon Rubsamen

Redshirt senior defender/forward Calista Reyes lines up for a shot against Long Beach State on Aug. 26 at the Tari Frahm Rokus Field. Redshirt senior forward Joelle Anderson secured the Waves’ only goal of the game and her first goal of the season. Photo by Denver Patterson.

Mallette drives to the basket against Gonzaga on Feb. 16 in the team’s second to last home game. Though Gonzaga won, Pepperdine offered an impressive showing, with Mallette opening up a 10-0 run in the second half. Photo by Lucian Himes.

Pepperdine students celebrate a made 3-pointer in the game against Gonzaga on Feb. 16. Head Coach Lorenzo Romar said student turnout made a huge difference in the game. Photo by Lucian Himes



Women’s Tennis won the game against BYU in a 7-0 sweep March 12. Sophomore Nikki Redeljik clinched this game for the Waves. Photo by Lucian Himes

___________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic