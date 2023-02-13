The Graph: Pepperdine Students Confront a Human Dilemma Regarding LGBTQ+ Identity and Christianity

he

For students at Pepperdine who are members of the LGBTQ+ community issues of identity can be a challenge. Sports Assistant Editor Max Pohlenz talks about the research, interviewing and writing involved in reporting on this topic. Max’s article was published in the February print edition of the Graphic.

“I’d pray that I wouldn’t feel this way in the morning,” First-year Ryan Pope said. “And nothing changed.”

Listen to the episode to hear more about how this story took shape for Max (1:47), dealing with rejection from sources (3:30), what the future may hold for this story (23:35) and much more.

____________________________________________________________________

Listen in, and let us know what you think. Email us at graphic@pepperdine.edu, or follow us on Instagram and Twitter @peppgraphic.

This episode of “The Graph” is hosted and produced by Joe Allgood and was recorded in the KWVS podcast studio at Pepperdine University on February 7, 2022. “The Graph” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.

Original theme music composed by Johnathan Hodges.