The Graph: Jordan Program on Pause

After International Programs’ decision to pause the 2023 faculty-led Jordan summer program, Life and Arts Editor Tanya Yarian discusses her reporting on the story. The 2022 program the year prior experienced an outbreak of COVID-19, which factored into the decision to pause the program for this year.

“We had a really difficult time this year and we needed to slow down and make sure that we were better prepared for a post-pandemic operation of the program on both sides,” said Ron Cox, interim dean of International Programs.

Listen to the episode to hear more about what drew Yarian to the story (0:49), why the program is “paused” and not “cancelled” (1:18), who the Council of Christian Colleges and Universities GlobalEd is (3:50), the photographs in the story (11:24), the future of the Jordan program (14:52) and much more.

This episode of "The Graph" was recorded in the KWVS podcast studio at Pepperdine University on January 24, 2022.

Original theme music composed by Johnathan Hodges.