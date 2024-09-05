Good News: Sports Journalism Leads to Fulfillment

Special Edition Editor Tony Gleason holding the second print edition of the Graphic in the Fall ’23 semester outside Firestone Fieldhouse on Sept. 15, 2023. The sports section helped me come to terms with the fact I wasn’t a good athlete. Photo by Tony Gleason

If there was one play that summed up my baseball career, it was when I was 11 years old, playing third base, when I went to catch a pop fly — but instead of catching it — I missed and the ball hit me directly in the face. I was taken out of the game and left with two black eyes for a couple weeks.

Whether it was breaking my wrist on the first play of the season or getting tagged out trying to steal home — it seemed every time I took the field, I found a new way to embarrass myself.

When I was 15, I decided I had enough and stopped playing baseball. I picked up track and cross country shortly afterwards, but was never quite good at those either.

For years, I was constantly hearing stories from my peers about how they hit the game winning shot or they were traveling across the country for their sport. This always frustrated me because I always wanted to have stories of my own where I came up clutch. It felt like I was constantly waiting for my time to be the star athlete — but the time never came.

Me, holding a trophy after my little league team won the championship at Plains Park in Danvers, Mass. in 2013. Before I joined the Graphic, I was unsure of what to do with my passion for sports. Photo courtesy of Tony Gleason

For a while, I felt as if there was something missing. I wanted to be involved with sports and had a deep passion for baseball — but it was clear I was not meant for the playing field. I was unsure of what to do with my passion.

That was until I joined the sports section of the Graphic in the Fall ’22 semester.

My four semesters as a part of the sports section — including two as the sports editor — were nothing short of fulfilling. With each new opportunity I get to cover sports at Pepperdine, I’m reminded I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing.

While I’ll never be able to tell people about the time I had a walk-off hit or made a diving catch — I can tell people about the time I interviewed former MLB All Star pitcher Dan Haren or Max Lewis, former Pepperdine Men’s Basketball forward, a few days after he was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, I’m in the process of creating a sports magazine that will come out in late October.

Alumni and former Graphic member Sam Torre and I holding our awards at the Pepperdine Graphic Media Banquet on April 18. I feel fulfilled getting to cover sports with the Graphic. Photo courtesy of Tony Gleason

The summer before I came to Pepperdine, I remember sitting in traffic in Boston on my way to Fenway Park, listening to 98.5 the Sports Hub and the Section 10 Podcast talk about the Red Sox. I remember thinking it would be awesome to be able to cover sports. A few years later, I’m doing that very thing.

I’m not an athlete, and because of sports journalism, I’m OK with that.

__________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter @PeppGraphic

Contact Tony Gleason on Twitter (@tony__gleason) or via email: anthony.gleason@pepperdine.edu