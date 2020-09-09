Art by Ivy Moore

Before taking over as the Graph’s new hosts this semester, we met with James Moore (alum 2020) and senior Alex Neis who created the Graph in the fall of 2019. They shared some of their experiences and advice for taking over.

We also spoke with some of this semester’s news team members and heard about their reporting goals. Read their stories from this episode through the links below.

The Team:

Ashley Mowreader — News Editor

Grace Wood — Assistant News Editor: https://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepp-aims-to-make-remote-learning-more-accessible/

Emily Shaw — Senior Reporter: https://pepperdine-graphic.com/out-of-our-pattern-entirely-the-city-of-malibu-adapts-to-la-county-covid-19-guidelines/

Natalie Hardt — News Assistant: https://pepperdine-graphic.com/students-find-community-living-in-malibu-area/

Addie Whiten — News Assistant: https://pepperdine-graphic.com/zoom-fatigue-hits-students-after-week-1/

Umeesha D’alwis — News Assistant: https://pepperdine-graphic.com/uncovering-the-real-story-behind-being-black-at-pepp-one-post-at-a-time/

News Writers: Miles Campbell, Annabelle Childers, Harleen Chhabra, Emily Morton, Dawnielle Wright, Kyle McCabe and Cristobal Delgado.

“The Graph” is hosted and produced by Lindsey Sullivan and Ivy Moore. This episode was recorded remotely. Featured music: “Seattle” by Yung Kartz, “Cupcake Marshall” by Blue Dot Sessions, “Something Elated” by Broke for Free, “Waves” by Pictures of the Floating World, “Let Go” by Simon Panrucker, and assorted by Jeremy Zerbe. “The Graph” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.