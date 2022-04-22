Temporary Fitness Center Opens April 22

|
The new Pepperdine Fitness Center contains an advanced weightlifting area with improved equipment. The addition of platforms and bumper plates will cause less noise when lifting, and the added space and equipment will lessen the wait times for students. Photos by Samantha Torre
Pepperdine Campus Recreation announced the opening of the new Pepperdine Fitness Center in an April 20 email, the fitness center will open at 6 a.m. Friday, April 22.
Director of Campus Recreation Robb Bolton said this announcement marks the soft-launch of the new fitness center, which will have an official opening at the beginning of the fall 2022 semester.
“This new space, replacing the Firestone Fieldhouse weight room, will accommodate even more community members as they strive to achieve their fitness and wellness goals,” wrote Campus Recreation in its email.
Firestone Fieldhouse’s weight room will be permanently closed as of April 22. Bolton said he hopes to donate the old equipment at Firestone.
The center is split into two main wings — one with cardio and space for app workouts and stretching, and the other dedicated to more advanced weightlifting workouts.
