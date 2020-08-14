Art by Leah Bae

In the days between Pepperdine’s May 20 announcement of plans for an in-person semester and its July 22 announcement of an entirely online semester, students received many conflicting messages from the administration. Even though the July 22 decision was made in anticipation of Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state of California’s guidelines for colleges and universities, students felt led on by Pepperdine administration because of the University’s sudden switch of plans.

Student reactions were mixed. Some demanded a fully online option for the fall 2020 semester, while others hoped for the ability to move back to Malibu. Students also questioned the value of an online Pepperdine education — a debate beginning in March when the spring 2020 semester was moved online. After Seaver upheld its 3% tuition increase, despite the fully online semester, almost 1,500 students signed a petition against it.

Though there are some daunting cons, there are also hope-inspiring pros. During this time, everybody can benefit from searching for a silver lining.

Pros

For some students, taking Pepperdine classes from their home or apartment is an improvement. With more time in their schedules, students have the freedom to pursue a job or internship that would not necessarily be possible when taking courses in-person. Once it is safe to do so, students might also have more time with their friends or family.

Some students enroll at Pepperdine because of its low student-faculty ratio; this benefit will not disappear with an online semester. While online, it will be more convenient for students and faculty to get in touch. Further, students can easily reach professors without having to travel to their offices to talk about an assignment or grade. This saves time for students, whether it’s a quick question or in-depth discussion.

Unlike an in-person class, students on Zoom are able to see the faces of everyone in class at once. Zoom’s breakout room feature allows students to speak among their peers and makes it easier to have meaningful class discussions. Breakout rooms, which are normally used to break up the class in smaller groups discussion, may incentivize more students’ participation because some may not feel comfortable speaking to the whole class.

Since the business world is predicting a permanent, widespread shift from in-person meetings to video conferencing, Zoom mastery is an asset for students. Online meeting etiquette and confidence are key components in preparing for future jobs.

Cons

Online instruction isn’t comparable to an in-class experience. Students now have to worry about the stability of their internet connection and that of their professors. Additionally, online classes force students to stare at a screen for hours, often with few breaks. This is not good for their eyes and makes focusing difficult.

Instead of being submerged in the material in a classroom, students have to try to speak without interrupting another participant and hope their contribution is able to be understood.

For most people, Pepperdine is not affordable. Even with the scholarships and financial aid offered, tuition is still high. While living in or near Malibu, it’s easy to justify the price with beautiful ocean views and Los Angeles job or internship opportunities. With students scattered across the US and internationally, personal and professional networking opportunities are not as readily available.

Because students are not permitted to live on campus unless they qualify for a hardship, Pepperdine’s student life is heavily diminished.

All kinds of events, including Greek life formals, convocations and athletics, are no longer able to take place in person as planned. Fortunately, organizations like Panhellenic are restructuring Recruitment events for Zoom, but by losing the opportunity to attend in-person, it is more difficult to meet new people and make connections.

Further, classic Pepperdine events such as New Student Orientation, Waves Weekend and Blue and Orange Madness are not comparable to the in-person celebration when held online. These events are essential to the Pepperdine experience, and this semester, students will not be able to experience live music, Ferris wheels and socializing with friends as past students have.

When considering the implications of an online semester, it is important to recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic is much bigger than the Pepperdine community. Pepperdine is not making the decisions because it wants to but because it has to.

While the pandemic is directly impacting the lives of students and faculty, it is also impacting the lives of many others. Therefore, for the people who are privileged enough to do so, it is important to focus on the pros of the situation rather than dwelling on the cons. At the same time, it is necessary to remember that all faculty and student reactions are valid. And, above all, remember that this is (hopefully) only for one semester.

––––––––––––––––––

Email Pepperdine Graphic Media: peppgraphicmedia@gmail.com