Seaver College Announces Fall Break and Thanksgiving Break Extension for Fall 2023 Semester

Seaver College will be adding a four-day break, as well a two-day extension for Thanksgiving Break in the fall 2023 academic semester, Seaver Dean Michael Feltner wrote in a Sept. 20 email to the Seaver College community.

The break will begin on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 and will run through Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, Feltner wrote.

Thanksgiving Break will begin Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 and will run through Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, with classes resuming Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, Feltner wrote.

“These changes were made for many reasons, but principally to concretely demonstrate our commitments to both student wellness and success,” Feltner wrote. “It is my hope that the additional periods for restoration during the fall semester will provide tangible academic and personal benefits to all students.”

To account for these changes, classes will begin a week early in the fall 2023 semester, starting Monday, Aug, 21, 2023, Feltner wrote. Seaver College will hold it’s final exams Monday, Dec. 13, 2023, through Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Residence halls will close Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Seaver College has not made any changes to the spring 2024 academic calendar, Feltner wrote.

“While these changes do not add additional holidays for faculty and staff, I am hopeful they provide time for focused work and scholarship,” Feltner wrote. “I am grateful to all University partners, and especially our colleagues in Student Affairs, for their support in making these changes possible.”

