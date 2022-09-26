PGM Picks NFL Week 2

Graphic by Ali Levens

The Queen of England died on Sept. 8, and the 2022-23 NFL season kicked off, adding another tally to the win column for the United States.

The first week of NFL action relieved the American public from the summer-long drought of pigskins and pylons, bringing as much excitement as you could imagine. Week 1 kept the traditions of the NFL’s history, but still introduced new and refreshing storylines.

We saw Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes be Patrick Mahomes and the Atlanta Falcons choke away a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. However, we also discovered new developments like the Seattle Seahawks winning a game without quarterback Russell Wilson.

Week 2 is set to build on the excitement of week 1, as there are five division rivalry games. Two of these are on national television, and we also get an extra Monday night football game. The AFC West rivals Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs go head to head Thursday night, while the NFC North rivals Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will duke it out on Sunday Night Football. On Monday, the Tennessee Titans will travel to Buffalo, N.Y., to face the Bills, and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Eagles in Philadelphia.

As we wait for what week 2 will bring us, let’s see what the staff thinks will happen. Here are the week 2 picks from Special Edition Editor Ali Levens, Sports Assistant Alec Matulka, News Editor Samantha Torre, Sports Editor Jerry Jiang, Photo Editor Lucian Himes, Interactives Assistant Zack Born, and staff writers Maximilian Pohlenz and Jaan Jafri.

Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5:20 p.m., PDT

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Chargers: Jaan

Chiefs: Alec, Ali, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

“The flashes I saw from quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers defense leads me to believe they’ll beat the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.” – Jaan

“Death, taxes and another week of Patrick Mahomes being Patrick Mahomes.” – Jerry

“Patrick Mahomes is on my fantasy team.” – Maximilian

Sunday, Sept. 18, at 10:00 a.m., PDT

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

Patriots: Ali, Jaan, Zack

Steelers: Alec, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

Panthers: Maximilian, Zack

Giants: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Sam

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

Jets: Ali

Browns: Alec, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they change the schedule and put this game in London, given the NFL has a history of outsourcing its worst games to the British.” – Alec

“Zach Wilson isn’t back yet, meaning his friends’ moms are safe, and so are the Browns.” – Lucian

“It is a truth universally acknowledged that the Jets are just BAD at football.” – Sam

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Colts: Ali, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Zack

Jaguars: Alec, Jaan, Sam

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

Dolphins: Jerry, Zack

Ravens: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Buccaneers: Alec, Ali, Jerry, Lucian, Sam, Zack

Saints: Jaan, Maximilian

“There will be very few games in which I will pick against the Bucs. This certainly will not be one of them.” – Ali

“Inside of me there are two wolves: One that really wants Brady to lose. The other that actually wants to win these NFL picks. The second one is stronger today. ” – Sam

“I expect Jameis Winston and the Saints to win the Week 2 matchup. Michael Thomas has returned and is looking good, and the Saints defense is too solid.” – Jaan

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

Commanders: Jaan, Jerry, Lucian

Lions: Alec, Ali, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

Sunday, Sept. 18, at 1:05 p.m., PDT

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Seahawks: Maximilian

49ers: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Sam, Zack

“Oh the 49ers are playing this week? BAY AREAAA” – Jerry

“The loss to the Bears was a fluke, and beating the Broncos was a fluke. The 49ers will beat the Seahawks, even Alec knows it to be true.” – Lucian

“The Seahawks put all of their energy into defeating Russell Wilson and the Broncos. The Birds will simply be too sleepy to compete against the 49ers.” – Zack

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams

Falcons: None

Rams: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

Sunday, Sept. 18, at 1:25 p.m., PDT

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders

Cardinals: Alec, Maximilian, Sam

Raiders: Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Zack

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos

Texans: None

Broncos: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys

Bengals: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

Cowboys: None

Sunday, Sept. 18, at 5:20 p.m., PDT

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Bears: Maximilian

Packers: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Sam, Zack

Monday, Sept. 19, at 4:15 p.m., PDT

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Titans: None

Bills: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

“Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Nye the Science Guy.” – Alec

“Folding tables aren’t the only thing that should be afraid of the Bills. ” – Maximilian

“I had this really good Buffalo sauce today and honestly it put me in such a good mood so I’m going to honor that sign from above and go with the Bills.” – Sam

Monday, Sept. 19, at 5:30 p.m., PDT

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Vikings: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

Eagles: None

“I want whatever Kevin O’Connell is cooking for his offense, because boy it looks delicious out there on the field.” – Jerry

“Jalen Reagor revenge tour? Probably not, but I still have the Vikings winning.” – Jaan

“The griddy has shown to be perhaps one of the most powerful forces in nature. With each touchdown, Mr. Jefferson only grows stronger, more powerful, dare I say, angrier. May we be shown mercy.” – Zack

