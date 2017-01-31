Art by Shannon Hansen

Summer is in sight, the weather is finally getting warmer, and the semester is dwindling down. We are almost finished with school. Whether you are a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior, the dawn of summer can seem exciting and even relieving. Though projects and tests may seem stressful now, they will soon come to pass.

During these last few weeks of school, keep your sights set on finishing strong. It can be hard to find the motivation to complete the tasks at hand, or even to give these tests and projects your all. Nonetheless, it is crucial to find the time to rest and recover during these next few weeks before finals week and projects are due. You will feel happier and healthier going into summer.

Here are some tips to help you stay focused and healthy in the final weeks.

1. Eat well.

This can be so hard to do, as it is so easy to pick up pizza or Cheez-Its from the HAWC at 10 p.m. We are all very guilty of doing this regularly. Personally, I am often incredibly tired after a long day of school or work at my internship. However, make sure that your body is receiving the necessary nutrients and vitamins. Your body truly needs them, and without them, you may start to feel even more frantic, stressed and unhealthy during this time.

2. Make sure to rest.

You’ve probably heard this so many times, but rest. Make sure you are getting enough REM sleep over these last few weeks. This can be hard to do when you’re stressed, when your mind is racing in so many different directions, and when you’re trying to cram so many social events and plans into the coming weeks. But, despite all of these things, find time to recover and rejuvenate. Your body will thank you.

3. Develop a study plan.

Are you guilty of postponing studying until the very last second? Learn the value in planning out your study schedule, as you will not be frantically trying to accumulate and learn knowledge at the very last second. Make sure to schedule out your last few weeks — denoting when you’re going to complete or work on a specific assignment, or project, or study for a test or a quiz. You will feel so much more organized these last few weeks and less stressed if you do so.

4. Invest in your friendships.

Socializing is a wonderful thing, and Pepperdine is notorious for creating a culture that encourages socializing to a high degree. However, make sure you are taking the time to invest in the individuals who mean the most to you. It can be hard to invest in a large quantity of individuals, so take the necessary time to make sure that those with whom you are very close are receiving your attention and quality time.

5. Do something every day that brings you happiness.

It is so incredibly important to do something every day that brings you joy. When you do this, you are taking the time to reward yourself for all of your hard work. Maybe you enjoy journaling or going to the beach or reading the latest fashion magazine. Whatever you do each day, make sure you do something that lifts your spirits and gets your mind off the stressful tasks of life. During this time, it can help you focus on the things that truly matter and also encourage you reach your academic goals.

These last few weeks will come and go. Nonetheless, make sure you finish strong, as you will feel happier entering the summer, knowing that you put your all into the past semester.

