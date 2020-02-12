Constance Fulmer joined Pepperdine faculty in 1990 and served as an English professor, divisional dean of the Humanities and Teacher Education Division and as associate dean of Seaver College. Photo courtesy of Pepperdine University

Pepperdine Legacy Partners (PLP) is collecting gifts in memory of Constance Marie Fulmer as donations to the Helen Young Memorial Scholarship, per her request.

Fulmer died of pancreatic cancer March 17. At Pepperdine, she served as the Blanche E. Seaver Chair in English Literature and as a member of PLP. She joined Pepperdine faculty in 1990 and served in the dean’s office from 2007 to 2016, according to a Pepperdine news release.

“Dr. Fulmer was very warm-hearted and very generous,” PLP Publicity Officer Tiffany Ferguson said. “Her ultimate goal was just to encourage more people to give to the scholarship to allow more students to come to Pepperdine.”

PLP established the Helen Young Memorial Scholarship in 2018 to honor of Helen Young, founder and first president of PLP (formerly Associated Women for Pepperdine). Ferguson said the scholarship awards about 12 students per school year with $5,000 each.

Upon admission to Pepperdine, incoming students who are members of a Church of Christ are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

“Connie was a lifelong member of the Churches of Christ,” Ferguson said. “Our scholarship specifically supports students from Churches of Christ and helps them attend Pepperdine.”

Recipients of the scholarship exemplify leadership within their church and agree to actively participate in campus ministry, Ferguson said.

“The goal of this scholarship is to build up the next generation of leaders,” Ferguson said. “We believe that this scholarship honors the legacy that George Pepperdine founded a university with Church of Christ heritage.”

Prior recipients are able to reapply for the scholarship the following academic years.

Donations in honor of Fulmer will service incoming students in 2021. At the time of this reporting, the fund raised $3,336 from 22 supporters.

