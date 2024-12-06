Women’s Indoor Volleyball Complete the Reverse Sweep in Season Closer

Pepperdine Women’s Indoor Volleyball defeated the Oregon State University Beavers 3-2 Nov. 30 at Firestone Fieldhouse.

The Waves fell in the first two sets 21-25 and 17-25 before taking the third set in a close win 25-22, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

“The big theme is the character, the fight,” Head Coach Scott Wong said. “Don’t give up when behind in the match whether it’s set three, four or five.”

The Waves took set four in a commanding 25-8 win, and kept their momentum going into set five, taking it 15-12.

“I was like, we’re not going to end it this way,” graduate outside hitter Birdie Hendrickson said. “I said let’s just start being more aggressive and start playing free and that’s what we did.”

The Waves‘ starting lineup included Hendrickson, senior outside hitter Grace Chillingworth, senior libero Trinity Stanger, junior setter Rosemary Archer, defensive specialist Emma McMahon and junior middle blocker Kenadie Patterson.

The first set started off hot for the Beavers, with a quick 5-0 lead before the Waves responded with a run of their own to keep it close late in the set, 16-18.

The Beavers ultimately won the set off a block and kept their momentum going into the second set.

“In set two, we got tested, and we found this little wobble,” Wong said. “Towards the end, we started getting after it again after being way behind in set one.”

The Waves, despite losing the set 17-25, kept it close until the end of the set, where the Beavers had five service aces in their final 12 points to close it out.

Set three started with even swings of momentum for both sides, with the Waves taking an early 6-4 lead before giving up five straight. The Waves quickly responded and tied the set at 12 apiece, before both teams switched off scoring.

The Waves were able to pull away and close out the set after an attack error for the Beavers scored set point.

“We were kind of struggling, just a little bit too lax,” Stanger said. “Once we found our rhythm, our groove and our fire, it just kind of came easy.”

The Waves dominated set four, taking a 14-4 lead early on. The momentum did not stop with the Waves extending their lead to 17 and winning the set 25-8.

Set five started off equal in momentum, with both teams scoring back and forth before the Waves went on a run to take a 10-6 lead.

The Waves managed to keep the lead out of the Beavers’ reach and ended the set with a kill from freshman middle blocker Ella Piskorz.

“It’s super hard to reverse sweep a team,” Hendrickson said. “I think our teamwork really showed in the third and fourth set, so yeah, I have a lot of love for these girls.”

Hendrickson led the team with 20 kills, followed by Chillingworth with 17 and Piskorz with 12.

The Waves ended with 66 kills on a .271 hitting percentage, 14 blocks and 63 digs. Archer led the match with 46 of the team’s 59 total assists, all according to Pepperdine Athletics.

This match marked the end of the season for the Waves, finishing their 2024 campaign with a 17-11 overall record and a 14-4 conference record. Not only does this mark the end of season, but this match marked the end of Hendrickson, Stranger and Chillingworth’s career as Waves.

“Once that ball dropped, tears just flooded down my face,” Stanger said. “But I’m honestly so honored and proud to be able to wear this jersey and play with my best friends.”

_______________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Shane Stephens via email: shane.stephens@pepperdine.edu