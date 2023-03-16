The Graph: Unhoused Individuals in Malibu Struggle to Find Shelter

Via Apple Podcasts | Via Spotify | Via Stitcher

After a record breaking winter in southern California, including Malibu, those without housing have had to cope with wetter than usual conditions. News Assistant Editor Millie Auchard talks about the research, interviews and writing involved in her reporting on this topic. Millie’s article can be found here.

“We have a deep empathy for how hard it is out there, and I wish we had more to offer,” said Zachary Coil, director of Westside Operations for The People Concern.

Listen to the episode to hear more about how this story took shape for Millie (1:58), the sources in the story (6:00), the use of anonymous sources (18:00) and much more.

This episode of “The Graph” is hosted and produced by Joe Allgood and was recorded in the KWVS podcast studio at Pepperdine University on March 8, 2022. “The Graph” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.

Original theme music and transition music composed by Johnathan Hodges.