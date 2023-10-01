‘The Graph’: Plot Points September Edition

Via Apple Podcasts | Via Spotify | Via Stitcher

After the release of the Sept. 15 print edition of the Graphic, host Joe Allgood and Managing Editor Samantha Torre sit down and talk through the entire Pepperdine Graphic, giving the rundown on Pepperdine’s biggest stories.

Grab a copy of the Graphic and listen along to the episode to hear about the News section (1:31), the Perspectives section (9:07), the Life and Arts section (14:19) and the Sports section (17:42).

______________________________

This episode of “The Graph” is hosted and produced by Joe Allgood and was recorded in the KWVS podcast studio at Pepperdine University on September 20, 2023. “The Graph” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.

Original theme and transition music composed by Johnathan Hodges.