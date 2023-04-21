The Graph: Plot Points Currents Spring 2023

Via Apple Podcasts | Via Spotify | Via Stitcher

After the release of the Spring 2023 Currents Magazine, host Joe Allgood and Currents Editor-In-Chief Lydia DuPerier talk through the magazine’s stories, design and more.

Grab a copy of Currents and listen along to the episode to hear about wellness (4:06), religion (8:52), entertainment (13:00), culture (16:40), and much more.

____________________________________________________________________

Listen in, and let us know what you think. Email us at graphic@pepperdine.edu, or follow us on Instagram and Twitter @peppgraphic.

This episode of “The Graph” is hosted and produced by Joe Allgood and was recorded in the KWVS podcast studio at Pepperdine University on April 11, 2023. “The Graph” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.

Original theme and transition music composed by Johnathan Hodges.